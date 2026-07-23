Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita is being recognized for his off-the-field contributions to Tucson.
Fifita is one of 175 nominees for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, which recognizes college football players who excel in community service, academics and athletics.
Former Arizona safety Genesis Smith, who's now a rookie with the Los Angeles Chargers, was named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team last season. Smith's foundation created the holiday drive "Christmas Cats" and donated presents to families in Tucson and Phoenix.
Fifita's foundation, "First Down Faith Foundation," honors faith, family and football — three important pillars of Fifita's life — and gives back to the Tucson community. First Down Faith Foundation has hosted two football camps at Casino Del Sol Stadium since it started last year. Their latest camp in April had about 100 middle school-aged participants, including 30 girls.
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Fifita said in April that the First Down Faith Football Camp and its purpose "is important because my purpose on this Earth isn't to play football."
"God gave me the talents, he gave me the ability and this platform to play football, which I love to do," Fifita said. "But at the end of the day, football comes and goes. We've had great seasons, and then we had a poor season. Fans come and go, stats come and go, but what got me through the good, what got me through the bad, is my faith. That's what my grandpa instilled in me.
"I hope to share with the next generation that their identity isn't in football or how popular they are in school, it's in God. That's my mission."
First Down Faith Foundation has roughly 330 hours of community service and has served nearly 3,600 community members in Tucson.
The 22-player Allstate AFCA Good Works Team will be announced in September.
10 Wildcats named to East-West Shrine Bowl watch list
Out of the 1,000 players listed on the East-West Shrine Bowl, 10 of them are Arizona Wildcats.
The East-West Shrine Bowl watch list was unveiled on Thursday and the 10 Wildcats listed are Fifita, defensive end Tre Smith, cornerback Jay'Vion Cole, right tackle Tristan Bounds, right guard Alexander Doost, wide receiver Tre Spivey, defensive tackle Leroy Palu and linebackers Taye Brown, Chase Kennedy and Everett Roussaw Jr.
The East-West Shrine Bowl is a pre-NFL Draft showcase for draft-eligible prospects in February. The 2027 East-West Shrine Bowl will be on Feb. 4 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Multiple Wildcats have played in the East-West Shrine Bowl in recent years. Running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who's about to enter his second season with the Washington Commanders, was the East-West Shrine Bowl Offensive MVP in 2025.
Last season, former Arizona safety Dalton Johnson competed in the East-West Shrine Bowl.
Most of the aforementioned Wildcats on the East-West Shrine Bowl watch list are seniors. Spivey and Doost have another year of eligibility after this season.
Arizona kicks off the season against Northern Arizona on Sept. 5 at Casino Del Sol Stadium at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+.
Extra points
— Former Arizona linebacker Riley Wilson signed with the New England Patriots, which begins training camp on Saturday. Wilson, after transferring from Montana, had 51 tackles, four pass deflections and three sacks in his only season at Arizona in 2025.
— Arizona is hosting a "Meet the Cats" event on Aug. 15 from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Davis Sports Center. Players will be available for autographs and fans can pick up a schedule poster for the 2026 season and take a picture with the Territorial Cup.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports