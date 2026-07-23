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Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita is being recognized for his off-the-field contributions to Tucson.

Fifita is one of 175 nominees for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, which recognizes college football players who excel in community service, academics and athletics.

Former Arizona safety Genesis Smith, who's now a rookie with the Los Angeles Chargers, was named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team last season. Smith's foundation created the holiday drive "Christmas Cats" and donated presents to families in Tucson and Phoenix.

Fifita's foundation, "First Down Faith Foundation," honors faith, family and football — three important pillars of Fifita's life — and gives back to the Tucson community. First Down Faith Foundation has hosted two football camps at Casino Del Sol Stadium since it started last year. Their latest camp in April had about 100 middle school-aged participants, including 30 girls.

Fifita said in April that the First Down Faith Football Camp and its purpose "is important because my purpose on this Earth isn't to play football."

"God gave me the talents, he gave me the ability and this platform to play football, which I love to do," Fifita said. "But at the end of the day, football comes and goes. We've had great seasons, and then we had a poor season. Fans come and go, stats come and go, but what got me through the good, what got me through the bad, is my faith. That's what my grandpa instilled in me.