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PHOENIX — Golden Ticket recipients. Big 12 Athlete of the Year nominees. All-Americans.

Kenzie Brown and Sydney Stewart checked nearly every college softball box in their careers, but they did it from opposite dugouts.

Brown, an Arizona State pitcher, and Stewart, an Arizona catcher, spent the final seasons of their collegiate careers as anchors of rival programs before forming an unexpected bond in their professional softball careers.

Instead of trying to throw pitches past Stewart’s bat, Brown is now trying to throw them into Stewart’s mitt as the pitcher-catcher duo for the Athletes Unlimited Softball League’s latest expansion team, the Portland Cascade.

Although they came from the most intense college rivalry in the state of Arizona, it didn’t take long for them to bond.

“It was seamless,” Stewart said “It was so much fun. We're just goofy, we're weird, and it's like we're the same people almost. It's uncanny to see how much we click.”

There is a comfort that comes from common experiences, playing in the same state, conference and squaring off against each other multiple times each season.

“There's just a different level of personality and familiarity there that just meshed with us super well off the bat,” Brown said. “I'm just really thankful we're on the same side of the ball.”

Although the tension was there for Brown every time she squared off with the Wildcats, she said the softball community is stronger than rivalry.