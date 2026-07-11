“It's been amazing to bring families and teams in and just give them a week of fun,” Finch said. “I remember traveling around and making lifelong memories doing so, playing the game that I love.

“To be able to touch so many different lives and see these girls come in year in and year out — and now many of them are playing college ball — it's just so fun to be a small part of their journey.”

Finch played a small but meaningful role in the journey of a recent UA standout. She returned to Tucson in the spring — hiding in the training room during the game to preserve the surprise — to present an AUSL “Golden Ticket” to Arizona catcher Sydney Stewart.

“To be able to pass the torch to Sydney, (it was) really, really cool to be able to celebrate the next generation and where we're at,” Finch said. “It was a an honor and a super special moment. It's always special to be back, but when you get to do something like that, it's even better.”

Parra preceded Finch in the circle for the Wildcats. Parra was a freshman in 1991 when Arizona won the first of its eight national championships under Mike Candrea.

Parra hasn’t forgotten the coaches and relatives who helped her along the way. When asked what inspires her to help others today, Parra says it’s “the opportunities that were given to me.”

“I wasn't well off growing up,” Parra said. “But I had people, (such as) my pitching coach, that would pick me up and take me to the park.