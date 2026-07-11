It's my opinion that the four members of Arizona's Mount Rushmore softball program all came from SoCal, all of them declining UCLA offers to play for Candrea and his new wonder ship in Tucson.

Espinoza, from Banning High School in the L.A. suburb of Wilmington, chose Arizona over the Bruins and then-NCAA powers Fresno State and Cal State Fullerton. She laid the foundation for my other three members of the UA Mount Rushmore softball group — pitcher Nancy Evans of Hoover High in Glendale, Calif., pitcher Jennie Finch of Orange County's La Mirada High School and Jenny Dalton of Glendale High School.

All had UCLA pounding on the door. All joined the burgeoning franchise in Tucson.

"I was a kid from the street who played rec ball and stick ball," Espinoza told me in 2019, "but the UA discovered me and the rest is history."

On the night Evans committed to Arizona in 1993, rejecting the nearby Bruins, Candrea was so elated that after hanging up the phone, he got his wife and kids together, called Evans back and had his family sing "Bear Down. Arizona,'" to the coveted pitcher from Hoover High.

Evans was so good, so fast at Arizona that she went 17-0 as a freshman pitcher and went a hard-to-believe 124-8 in her Wildcat career, still an NCAA winning percentage record. She was named the NCAA player of the year in 1998, a time that she shuttled between playing the infield and outfield when not pitching. But at the 1998 WCWS, she pitched every inning of five Arizona games, leading to another national title.