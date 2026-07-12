Prefer us on Google Learn More

Arizona right-hander Owen Kramkowski was selected in the fifth round of the 2026 MLB Draft Sunday morning by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Kramkowski, who attended Walden Grove High School, followed the path laid out by former teammate and fellow Tucsonan Mason White. White went from Salpointe Catholic to the UA to pro ball, coming off the board in the fourth round last year.

After missing a large chunk of his high school career because of an arm injury, Kramkowski appeared in only three games as a UA freshman in 2024. He emerged as a top-of-the-rotation starter in '25, posting a 9-6 record with a 90-18 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 92 innings.

Mirroring the Wildcats’ plight, Kramkowski didn’t enjoy as much success in '26. He finished 1-8 with a 6.13 ERA despite posting an even better K/9 rate (9.4) than the previous season (8.8).

Kramkowski has flashed a fastball that can reach the mid-to-upper 90s and got a ton of strikeouts with his slider this past season (40% miss rate per Baseball America).

One of the players scouts have compared Kramkowski to former Arizona right-hander TJ Nichols, whom the Rays took in the sixth round in 2023.

Also in the scouting reports: The strike-throwing Kramkowski sometimes catches too much of the plate. MLB.com analyst Jonathan Mayo addressed that issue on the website’s livestream after Kramkowski was picked.