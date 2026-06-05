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The Hotline is delighted to provide West Coast fans with a regular dive into the recruiting process through the eyes and ears of Brandon Huffman, the Phoenix-based national recruiting analyst for Rivals/On3. He submitted the following report on June 5.

Visits, commitments, visits, commitments, visits, commitments — this is June, after all.

With the expedited recruiting calendar, a slew of West Coast prospects came off the board over the past week, fresh off campus visits and spurning upcoming trips.

The old days of schools wanting the last visit with a recruit have been replaced with an approach summed up like this: Get the first visit, then hope you do enough to prompt them to cancel all the rest.

Schools that were preparing for loads of visitors in the coming weeks have already seen their lists look vastly different.

Ducks land Hawaii's No. 1

No commitment out West in the past week was bigger than the one Oregon received on Wednesday.

The Ducks went to Hawaii, where they have had tremendous success over the years, and snagged the No. 1 player in the state in linebacker Toa Satele.

The Mililani High School four-star prospect — that's the same school that produced former Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, by the way — was supposed to visit Texas, Notre Dame and Cal this month.

But the Ducks lured him to campus first and secured his commitment. They won’t have to weather any other trips.

The added bonus?