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Texas three-step?

Arizona football landed a trio of Texas-bred players — products of Houston, Dallas and San Antonio — for its 2027 recruiting class.

The latest addition is San Antonio defensive lineman Ahzan Bacote, who committed to the Wildcats over Mississippi State, Iowa State, Baylor and Arizona State, among others.

Bacote joined Houston cornerback Jaylen Oliver and Dallas-area safety Luke Stevens as the most recent commits for Arizona's 2027 recruiting class.

The Texas trio took official visits last week, along with Houston running back Wayne Shanks Jr., Southern California tight end Max Markofski and Phoenix-area wide receiver Trey Smith.

The 6-2, 260-pound Bacote, who's rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 102 defensive lineman, is Arizona's first defensive line commit for 2027.

Bacote recorded 56 tackles, 14 sacks and six quarterback hurries in his three-year career at Cornerstone Christian in San Antonio.

The 6-foot, 175-pound Oliver committed to the Wildcats over Mississippi State, Illinois, North Texas, Pittsburgh and UTSA, among others. Oliver is entering his senior season at Westfield High School in Houston. As a junior last season, Oliver recorded 41 tackles, two interceptions and three pass breakups.

Stevens, a 6-foot, 180-pound safety from North Richland Hills, Texas, is a multi-sport athlete at Fort Worth Christian. Stevens is also a track star and holds the school record for the fastest 100-meter dash (10.53 seconds). Stevens committed to Arizona over Houston, Baylor, Kansas State and UNLV, among others.