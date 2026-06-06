A: "Ja'Rome, he and the (New Mexico) front office weren't really seeing eye to eye, so they traded him to the east, because they didn't want to play him. They traded him to Tulsa and (Oilers head coach) Billy Back wanted to send Ja'Rome in a trade, but (Back) wanted (Tucson's) Draylen (Ellis). It stuck with me for about a week and then we went through with the trade. That's how we got Ja'Rome to Tucson."

What stood out to you about how Johnson settled in immediately?

A: "He's just a real professional. As soon as he came in, he took everything serious. He took command of the offense and the guys respect him. He's a playmaker. Ja'Rome is going to make plays by himself. If a play gets broken down, he's good at keeping his eyes downfield and finding the open receiver. Him and Lofton have a great connection."

How does a reliable quarterback help Tucson's defense?

A: "That's all we needed, the offense to score on every possession, so we can put pressure on other teams. Our defense is very, very good. They're playing with more confidence, the (defensive line) is getting to the quarterback and they know they can pin their ears back and go. Then we've got our (defensive backs) on the back end. We've got some good DBs. We've got a good group and those guys have played in my system before. It's a solid defense."

What's the team's mindset after an encouraging win over Orlando?