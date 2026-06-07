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Organized team activities are, both in time and spirit, a long way from Week 1. Players mostly cycle through brief drills, dressed in practice jerseys and shorts. Pads remain stored away for months to come. The Tempe air burns hot, with State Farm Stadium sitting empty across the Valley.

But there’s one position group this month that has made you cock an eyebrow and think, “Huh, that’s interesting.”

At cornerback, the Cardinals began OTAs with what looked, on the surface, like a jumbled mix of players. They finished the past three weeks with a much clearer hierarchy.

Will Johnson appears to have one starting spot locked down, as he enters his second season. Across from him, Denzel Burke and Max Melton look to be in competition for the second starting spot.

The latter comes as something of a surprise, given the difficulties Melton endured late last season. The 2024 second-round pick started just one game after the Cardinals’ Week 8 bye, dealing with a heel injury and on-field struggles that pushed him down the depth chart.

But in speaking with reporters on Thursday, defensive coordinator Nick Rallis saved his highest praise for Melton.

“The biggest thing with him is just understanding the stress and the strength of each call,” Rallis said. “And knowing, 'Where do I have to win on this and where can I take a risk?'

"I've seen a huge growth in terms of deep understanding of when calls are gonna be called and what they're really doing.”