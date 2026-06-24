Save for 21 months, Tavita Pritchard has spent the past two decades as a member of the Stanford football program in various capacities, from player to assistant, all the way to head coach.
But in his brief time away from The Farm, college football changed dramatically. The transfer portal assumed control and revenue sharing took hold. Also, the recruiting calendar moved at warp speed, to the point that June — June! — is now a critical month in the roster-building process.
The sport Pritchard left on Feb. 28, 2023, when he joined the Washington Commanders' staff, has a faint resemblance to the sport he found on Nov. 28, 2025, when Pritchard took charge of his alma mater.
“June is full-bore recruiting,” the 39-year-old said recently with a dash of incredulity. “Our class will take shape by the end of the month.”
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High school prospects are central to the first full recruiting class of the Pritchard era and to Stanford’s much-needed competitive revival. The university will use the transfer portal to complement a roster constructed the old-fashioned way.
Inside that high school pipeline, two positions will matter most of all: quarterback, of course, and offensive line.
Without a first-rate front, the Cardinal won’t become consistently relevant in the ACC and position itself for whatever version of college football comes next.
That has always been the case.
“If you look back at the foundation of Stanford’s Top 25 teams in the 2010's and then where it all started going sideways, it was their success with lineman recruiting, then their inability to get them once (former offensive coordinator) Mike Bloomgren left for Rice,” Brandon Huffman, a national recruiting analyst for Rivals based on the West Coast, explained (via email).
“Their early teams under Jim Harbaugh and David Shaw were built on moderately-ranked recruits who developed into really good players."
Pritchard’s class for the 2026-27 recruiting cycle has a similar script. Four linemen are committed, according to the Rivals database, all of them carrying three-star ratings: Ben Lowther from Centennial High School in Peoria, Arizona; George Tyus from Antioch in the East Bay; Clint Lundin from famed Concord De La Salle; and Braden Chaffin from Stevenson High in the Detroit suburbs.
“These guys come from winning programs,” Huffman added. “They're grabbing commitments from high-floor, well coached recruits, and those kind of players should help solidify things, which is what Pritchard needs immediately.”
That’s how it was two decades ago, during Pritchard’s playing career, when Cardinal appeared on the national stage and began bullying its way to victories over USC and Oregon and into the Rose Bowl.
“We have a saying around here,” Pritchard said, referring to himself and general manager Andrew Luck. “History doesn’t repeat, but it does rhyme.”
The college football landscape is unrecognizable from the version that existed when Jim Harbaugh rebuilt the Cardinal in the late 2000s. Back then, Stanford’s challenges were largely internal: convincing the university administration to devote the resources (e.g., salary and housing) needed to assemble and retain top assistant coaches.
Today, the pressure points can be traced to changes to the sport’s economic model, with players receiving compensation through revenue sharing and NIL and with the transfer portal powering roster construction.
“We are not a portal place,” Pritchard said. “We’ll play the portal game, but we’re a development place. We will lean hard into the value proposition of coming to Stanford.”
But that will take time and little exists — the sport’s dynamics are shifting on a monthly basis.
As Pritchard discussed the state of Stanford recruiting on a peaceful June morning, headwinds roared. Texas Tech battled the NCAA and the Big 12 over the eligibility of a quarterback (Brendan Sorsby) who gambled on his own team. College Football Playoff executives prepared for another meeting on a controversial expansion proposal, and the Senate considered changes to a groundbreaking bill on college sports that has infuriated the SEC and Big Ten.
There’s no telling what the next iteration of major college sports could bring, but it’s unlikely to resemble the current version. After five consecutive losing seasons and a plunge in both attendance and TV ratings, Stanford is hardly assured a place on the highest tier.
The same unfortunate reality applies to every school that's not considered a football blue blood but hopes to be included in a super league or the next round of Big Ten and SEC realignment.
As a result, the reclamation project staring back at Pritchard is not identical to what Harbaugh faced two decades ago.
If the Cardinal doesn’t become relevant in the next few years, it could get left behind. And given his limited options with the transfer portal, Pritchard’s plan to develop high school recruits with first-rate coaching isn’t exactly loaded with room for error.
He and offensive coordinator Terry Heffernan, whose specialty is the offensive line, need those recruits with high floors to morph into impact players.
“We aren’t going to flip the roster overnight,” Pritchard said. “But we can instill the culture we want and get the guys in place. People don’t understand Stanford players’ capacity for toughness.
“All the great Stanford teams were built up front.”
What was true during Pritchard’s career as a player and assistant must be true during his tenure as head coach.
There is no time for rhymes. The Cardinal needs history to repeat.
Contact Jon Wilner at wilnerhotline@bayareanewsgroup.com. On X (Twitter): @wilnerhotline