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Save for 21 months, Tavita Pritchard has spent the past two decades as a member of the Stanford football program in various capacities, from player to assistant, all the way to head coach.

But in his brief time away from The Farm, college football changed dramatically. The transfer portal assumed control and revenue sharing took hold. Also, the recruiting calendar moved at warp speed, to the point that June — June! — is now a critical month in the roster-building process.

The sport Pritchard left on Feb. 28, 2023, when he joined the Washington Commanders' staff, has a faint resemblance to the sport he found on Nov. 28, 2025, when Pritchard took charge of his alma mater.

“June is full-bore recruiting,” the 39-year-old said recently with a dash of incredulity. “Our class will take shape by the end of the month.”

High school prospects are central to the first full recruiting class of the Pritchard era and to Stanford’s much-needed competitive revival. The university will use the transfer portal to complement a roster constructed the old-fashioned way.

Inside that high school pipeline, two positions will matter most of all: quarterback, of course, and offensive line.

Without a first-rate front, the Cardinal won’t become consistently relevant in the ACC and position itself for whatever version of college football comes next.

That has always been the case.