By having Richard Jefferson provide commentary during its NBA Draft first round show Tuesday night, ABC had to know what was coming.
The outspoken former UA and NBA standout, who was part of the Wildcats’ 2001 Final Four team, stood up, clapped, and gushed openly when Arizona put the first of two players into the first round Tuesday: Guard Brayden Burries at No. 10 to Milwaukee, while forward Koa Peat was later taken at No. 30 to Phoenix.
“Brayden Burries, we’ve got one big fan,” ABC draft broadcast host Kevin Negandhi said as Jefferson clapped. “RJ, you wanna just keep on going?”
Yes, he did.
“This young man is outstanding,” Jefferson said. “Arizona hadn't been to a Final Four in 25 years, since I was there. I know Duke and North Carolina are gonna talk a lot of trash about that, but for this young man and that group, including Koa Peat, to do what they have done all season long, them and Michigan were the top best teams.”
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The first round of the draft backed up Jefferson's claim. Michigan sandwiched three lottery picks around Burries’ No. 10 selection — forward Morez Johnson at 9 to Dallas, forward Yaxel Lendeborg to Golden State at 11 and center Aday Mara to Oklahoma City at 12 — while Peat generated the final pick of the first round at No. 30.
The Suns traded to get Dallas’ No. 30 pick via a deal that also involved the Knicks and took the Phoenix-area native who is sometimes known as “Mr. Arizona.” Peat helped the Wildcats reach the Final Four last season for the first time since Jefferson's gang did so a quarter-century earlier — and led Gilbert Perry High School to four state championships before that.
“Koa does so many things on the court at such a high level, and impacts winning in so many ways, but he also knows how to make an impact off the court as well,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said in a statement. “He is a special young man, and I know that the Suns are thrilled to have him join their organization because he treats everyone around him the right way.”
Peat’s selection meant UA had two players taken in the first round for the sixth time in program history, while it also earned him a considerably higher salary than he likely would have had if he slipped to the second round.
Teams are not required to offer guaranteed salaries to second-round picks, who often will earn the rookie minimum of about $1.3 million or sign a two-way contract between the NBA and G League.
First-round picks are guaranteed two-year deals tied to the NBA’s rookie salary scale and Peat’s No. 30 slot corresponds to a first-year salary of about $3 million.
However, Peat was expected to earn $3 million or more in NIL and revenue share money had he returned to Arizona as a sophomore next season. As he appeared to slide slightly in the NBA mock drafts this spring, in part likely because of a poor shooting outing at the NBA Combine, his decision to remain in the draft was heavily scrutinized.
On ESPN’s more analytically driven NBA Draft telecast on Tuesday, analyst Jay Bilas said Peat had to stretch out his range offensively in the NBA, but also spoke of Peat’s strengths.
“He scores all his points in the paint, but he is a big, strong, wide-bodied frontcourt player,” Bilas said. “Really strong and athletic, just a warrior that attacks the rim and attacks bodies.”
Burries, meanwhile, became the second-highest UA draftee of the Lloyd era behind only Bennedict Mathurin, who went No. 6 to Indiana in 2022. The leading scorer of the Wildcats' Big 12 champion and Final Four team last season, Burries will wind up ushering in a new era in Milwaukee.
Earlier Tuesday, the Bucks agreed to trade star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miami as part of a massive deal in which Milwaukee also received the No. 13 pick — and used that to pick up Tennessee forward Nate Ament.
Asked about the new chapter, the typically soft-spoken Burries said he wouldn't deny there is pressure, but kept the focus on his own standards.
“I'm just gonna go there, be me,” Burries said. “I put all of my trust and faith in my Lord, Jesus Christ. He's put me in a position to be successful and I feel like he's given me the opportunity that I need. I'm gonna make the best out of it.”
Lloyd, who was on hand at the draft in Brooklyn, N.Y., said he was proud of the work Burries had put in that led to his selection. Burries became the 17th UA player taken in the NBA Draft with a Top 10 pick.
“The Milwaukee Bucks are getting an excellent player and an incredible young man that has grown so much and I know his best basketball is ahead of him,” Lloyd said in a statement. “Watching Brayden in practices, workouts and games over the past year makes me confident that his game will translate very well to the NBA from the start and we can’t wait to see him take those next steps.”
After he was picked, Burries joined an ESPN interview with his father, Bobby Burries, and mother, Hannah Low and shared the moment.
“He grew up playing basketball and so did my mom,” Burries said. “I just want to make sure they know they can live through me and I just try to make them happy every single day.”
A five-star freshman from San Bernardino, Calif., Burries struggled initially as a freshman for the Wildcats last season but emerged as the leading scorer of a team that reached the Final Four for the first time in 25 seasons.
Burries averaged 17.5 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 38.2% from 3-point range in Big 12 play, becoming a first-team all-conference pick. For the season, he averaged 16.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and shot 39.1% from 3-point range despite his early struggles.
“He impacts winning,” Bilas said on ESPN's draft show. “He's a smooth shooter, very skilled, fundamentally sound and he's got really good speed. He makes really impressive plays at both ends of the floor. The scoring stands out, his open court ability, but he makes defensive plays. ... he's an instinctive defender, gets steals and he makes the play that's required.”
Bilas said Burries also has “no memories,” and is able to move on quickly from a play.
Burries was picked toward the end of a flurry of guards taken high in the draft, behind North Carolina's Caleb Wilson (No. 4), Illinois' Keaton Wagler (5), Louisville's Mikel Brown (6), Arkansas' Darius Acuff (7) and Houston's Kingston Flemings (8).
But that didn’t hold Jefferson back. He even compared Burries to well-rounded Suns guard Devin Booker.
“He's got physicality,” Jefferson said of Burries. “He can play through contact. You can see him finishing with the off hand. He can score at multiple levels. I love his ability to play-make, pass, finish. He does so many things.”
Asked about Jefferson’s praise, Burries dished it back. Jefferson, after all, was the 13th pick of the 2001 NBA Draft and wound up playing 17 seasons in the league.
“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity, the legends before me, and I’m just trying to get to where they are at,” Burries said. “Shout out to all the AZ guys who got drafted.”
Arizona was expected to have more representation in the second round of the NBA Draft on Wednesday. Guard Jaden Bradley and forward Tobe Awaka have been projected second-round picks, while wing Anthony Dell'Orso has been considered a candidate to generate a two-way contract between the NBA and G League.
The Wildcats entered the week having only once before put four players into an NBA Draft: In 2001, when Jefferson was joined by Gilbert Arenas (31), Michael Wright (39) and Loren Woods (46).
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @brucepascoe