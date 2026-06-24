Prefer us on Google Learn More

By having Richard Jefferson provide commentary during its NBA Draft first round show Tuesday night, ABC had to know what was coming.

The outspoken former UA and NBA standout, who was part of the Wildcats’ 2001 Final Four team, stood up, clapped, and gushed openly when Arizona put the first of two players into the first round Tuesday: Guard Brayden Burries at No. 10 to Milwaukee, while forward Koa Peat was later taken at No. 30 to Phoenix.

“Brayden Burries, we’ve got one big fan,” ABC draft broadcast host Kevin Negandhi said as Jefferson clapped. “RJ, you wanna just keep on going?”

Yes, he did.

“This young man is outstanding,” Jefferson said. “Arizona hadn't been to a Final Four in 25 years, since I was there. I know Duke and North Carolina are gonna talk a lot of trash about that, but for this young man and that group, including Koa Peat, to do what they have done all season long, them and Michigan were the top best teams.”

The first round of the draft backed up Jefferson's claim. Michigan sandwiched three lottery picks around Burries’ No. 10 selection — forward Morez Johnson at 9 to Dallas, forward Yaxel Lendeborg to Golden State at 11 and center Aday Mara to Oklahoma City at 12 — while Peat generated the final pick of the first round at No. 30.

The Suns traded to get Dallas’ No. 30 pick via a deal that also involved the Knicks and took the Phoenix-area native who is sometimes known as “Mr. Arizona.” Peat helped the Wildcats reach the Final Four last season for the first time since Jefferson's gang did so a quarter-century earlier — and led Gilbert Perry High School to four state championships before that.