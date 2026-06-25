Stanley Johnson

Position: Small forward

Team, pick: Detroit Pistons, 8

How they performed: Johnson has averaged 6.2 points and 3.1 rebounds per game over nine seasons.

Lauri Markkanen

Position: Power forward

Team, pick: Chicago Bulls, 7

How they performed: Markkanen had a stellar start to his career and became the fastest player in NBA history to eclipse 100 3-pointers, accomplishing the feat in 41 games. Injuries temporarily derailed Markkanen, and the Finnish forward was traded to Cleveland and eventually Utah, where he became the NBA's Most Improved Player in 2023.

Markkanen is the fourth Wildcat all-time to become an NBA All-Star, joining Sean Elliott, Gilbert Arenas and Andre Iguodala. He averaged a career-high 26.7 points and 6.9 rebounds this past season. Markkanen has made over $158 million in career earnings.

Deandre Ayton

Position: Center

Pick, team: 1, Phoenix Suns

How they performed: Ayton remains the only Wildcat in program history to go No. 1 overall in the NBA Draft. Ayton was a building block for a Suns team that reached the NBA Finals in 2021 before he was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers.