Arizona is no stranger to producing first-round NBA Draft picks.
However, top-10 status? Only 15 Wildcats have that label, including Arizona shooting guard Brayden Burries, who was chosen 10th overall by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA Draft on Tuesday.
Burries becomes the latest top-10 Wildcat after leading Arizona to its first Final Four appearance in 25 years and averaging just over 16 points per game.
Burries is the first Wildcat taken in the top 10 of the NBA Draft since Bennedict Mathurin in 2022.
Here's a look at every Wildcat who was drafted in the top 10 and how they performed:
Sean Elliott
Position: Small forward
Team, pick: San Antonio Spurs, 3
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How they performed: Elliott averaged 14.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game over 13 seasons. Elliott was a two-time All-Star and helped the Spurs win the 1999 NBA championship. Elliott’s game-winning 3-pointer in Game 2 of the 1999 Western Conference Finals, dubbed “Memorial Day Miracle,” is considered one of the top plays in Spurs history.
Brian Williams
Position: Center
Team, pick: Orlando Magic, 10
How they performed: Williams — who later changed his name to Bison Dele — averaged 11 points and 6.2 rebounds per game over eight seasons and helped the Bulls win the 1997 NBA championship.
Damon Stoudamire
Position: Point guard
Team, pick: Toronto Raptors, 7
How they performed: Stoudamire, who was the Raptors’ first-ever draft pick in franchise history, averaged 13.5 points, 6.1 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game over 15 seasons in the NBA. Stoudamire was the NBA Rookie of the Year in 1996.
Mike Bibby
Position: Point guard
Team, pick: Vancouver Grizzlies, 2
How they performed: Bibby, who led Arizona to a national championship in 1997, averaged 14.7 points, 5.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game over 17 NBA seasons. Bibby earned All-NBA Rookie Team honors in 1999.
Jason Terry
Position: Point guard
Team, pick: Atlanta Hawks, 10
How they performed: Terry averaged 13.4 points and 3.8 assists per game over 19 NBA seasons; he was the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year in 2009 and won a championship with the Dallas Mavericks in 2011. Terry scored 27 points in the close-out game against the Heat in the 2011 NBA Finals.
Andre Iguodala
Position: Forward
Team, pick: Philadelphia 76ers, 9
How they performed: Iguodala averaged 11.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game over a 19-year career. The one-time NBA All-Star won four championships with the Golden State Warriors and was named Finals MVP in 2015. Iguodala earned $182.3 million during his NBA career.
Channing Frye
Position: Center
Team, pick: New York Knicks, 8
How they performed: Frye averaged 8.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game over 15 seasons. He won a championship as a role player alongside LeBron James and Kyrie Irving with the Cavaliers in 2016.
Jordan Hill
Position: Center
Team, pick: New York Knicks, 8
How they performed: Hill averaged 7.9 points and 5.8 rebounds over eight seasons with the Knicks, Rockets, Pacers and Timberwolves.
Derrick Williams
Position: Power forward
Team, pick: Minnesota Timberwolves, 2
How they performed: Williams averaged 8.9 points and four rebounds per game over seven seasons.
Aaron Gordon
Position: Forward
Team, pick: Orlando Magic, 4
How they performed: The 12-year NBA veteran started his career in Orlando and participated in the slam dunk contest during NBA All-Star Weekend, losing to Zach LaVine and Derrick Jones Jr.
Gordon's career elevated when he was traded to the Denver Nuggets and became the frontcourt sidekick to future Hall of Famer Nikola Jokic, who led Denver to an NBA championship in 2023. Gordon is averaging 13.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.
Stanley Johnson
Position: Small forward
Team, pick: Detroit Pistons, 8
How they performed: Johnson has averaged 6.2 points and 3.1 rebounds per game over nine seasons.
Lauri Markkanen
Position: Power forward
Team, pick: Chicago Bulls, 7
How they performed: Markkanen had a stellar start to his career and became the fastest player in NBA history to eclipse 100 3-pointers, accomplishing the feat in 41 games. Injuries temporarily derailed Markkanen, and the Finnish forward was traded to Cleveland and eventually Utah, where he became the NBA's Most Improved Player in 2023.
Markkanen is the fourth Wildcat all-time to become an NBA All-Star, joining Sean Elliott, Gilbert Arenas and Andre Iguodala. He averaged a career-high 26.7 points and 6.9 rebounds this past season. Markkanen has made over $158 million in career earnings.
Deandre Ayton
Position: Center
Pick, team: 1, Phoenix Suns
How they performed: Ayton remains the only Wildcat in program history to go No. 1 overall in the NBA Draft. Ayton was a building block for a Suns team that reached the NBA Finals in 2021 before he was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers.
Ayton recently wrapped up his eighth season in the NBA and was the starting center for the Los Angeles Lakers. He is entering his final season under contract with the Lakers. Ayton is averaging 15.8 points and 10.1 rebounds per game in his NBA career.
Bennedict Mathurin
Position: Shooting guard
Pick, team: 6, Indiana Pacers
How they performed: The Pac-12 Player of the Year played three-plus seasons with the Pacers and was a part of the Indiana team that lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2025 NBA Finals. Mathurin was an All-NBA Rookie Team selection and was named MVP of the Rising Stars Challenge at NBA All-Star Weekend in 2024.
Mathurin was a part of a multi-player trade deal with the Los Angeles Clippers in February. He averaged 17.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game this past season with the Clippers.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports