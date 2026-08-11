Prefer us on Google Learn More

Arizona volleyball outside hitter Carlie Cisneros earned her first accolade of the season on Tuesday, after being named to the preseason All-Big 12 team.

Cisneros is the only UA player to make the team.

Arizona State had three players on the list, including Aniya Clinton, Noemie Glover and Una Vajagic.

In her sophomore season last year, Cisneros logged 347 kills (3.10 kills per set) and 29 aces. She was second on the team in kills.

Cisneros also “set a career high of 23 kills against Utah and recorded 20 digs in a pair of matches last season,” according to Arizona Athletics.

Previously, she was named to the All-Big 12 second team in 2025 and helped lead the Wildcats to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018.

Now as a junior, she will open her third season with the Wildcats on Saturday at the Red-Blue volleyball scrimmage at McKale Center at Alkeme Arena. The scrimmage kicks off at 2 p.m.