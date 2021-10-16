Tucson Mountain View rolls like thunder over Tucson Flowing Wells 46-7

Tucson Mountain View showered the scoreboard with points to drown Tucson Flowing Wells 46-7 in Arizona high school football action on October 16.
In recent action on October 1, Tucson Flowing Wells faced off against Nogales and Tucson Mountain View took on Scottsdale Notre Dame on October 1 at Tucson Mountain View High School. For more, click here.
Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.
