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Peoria police are not recommending any criminal charges after an over two-year investigation into allegations of sexual hazing on the Liberty High School wrestling team, according to victims and their parents.

"The detective leading the case called to tell me that after two years, they didn't really find anything and are closing the case," Carson Fortenberry, a former Liberty wrestler who witnessed hazing take place on the team, said. "I am genuinely shocked that after all this time and all the students who came forward, they're saying they found nothing."

Police spokesperson Shelly Montes said the department was unable to provide public comment until all the "affected families" were notified.

The decision follows multiple prior closures of the same case by Peoria police and comes as the coach already was reinstated to his position.

In August 2025, former wrestlers first went public with the Arizona Republic to describe a pervasive culture of sexual violence inside the decorated wrestling program. Former wrestlers said coach Eric Brenton witnessed the sexual violence but did not intervene. Internal school records showed Brenton acknowledged hazing took place, referring to it in one text message to a student as a "rite of passage."

Peoria police opened and closed the case twice before launching a third investigation after a former wrestler requested to speak with the special victim unit. In their initial review, officers dismissed the conduct as "horseplay" and closed the case less than a week after it was opened without interviewing the students who had reported the hazing.