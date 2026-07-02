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The FC Tucson men return to the Old Pueblo to their traditional July 3 fanfare, seeking to continue their home success and bolster their playoff hopes.

FCT (3-2-4) hosts Stars FC (4-1-3) on Friday at 7 p.m. with a fireworks show to follow.

The Men in Black return after a 2-1 setback on Tuesday night at first-place Ventura County Fusion. FC Tucson is in fourth place, two points behind Stars in third and five behind Redlands FC in the final playoff spot.

However, FC Tucson has only lost one home match since returning to USL League Two in 2023, and the Independence Day-observed game is traditionally one of the team's most popular.

“It's so nice, I mean, the fans here at Tucson, they really support us, like their help is really important for us, so we hope they can keep coming to the game,” said FCT midfielder João Belmudes. “That's gonna make a difference for us.”

While Pima County was preparing to host Iran's World Cup training site at Kino, FC Tucson played its first league match at the Kino North Grandstand, slightly north of Kino North Stadium, the team's home since November 2013.

When Iran moved its training site to Mexico, FCT moved back to Kino North Stadium. The Men in Black beat current second-place Redlands FC 1-0 at the Grandstand, but they are glad to be back at the stadium.

“It's our home, we’re very, very hard to beat here at home, it’s just the quality of the field, the fans, it just has a different feeling than the Grandstand, so we're just happy to be here,” said FCT head coach Sebastian Pineda. “We’re excited that we get to play in this amazing facility.”