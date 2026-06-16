The university was prepared for the influx of people and had ample parking available for “thousands of automobiles” around the gymnasium and the campus itself, the Tucson Citizen wrote on Oct. 11, 1929.

Even Arizona’s third governor, John C. Phillips, made his way down to Tucson for the occasion and delivered a speech during the stadium’s dedication.

“The completion of this splendid structure and the financing of it without special appropriation from the legislature is a splendid accomplishment,” Phillips told the filled stadium at the end of his speech. “I share the pride which should be that of every public-spirited citizen in our state today and congratulate the alumni and the students who gave so generously of their time and efforts that we might today dedicate this stadium to present needs and to posterity.”

Shortly after the dedication, the Wildcats faced and defeated Cal Tech, 35-0, in the first game at Arizona Stadium.

That game was only the beginning for the Wildcats in Arizona Stadium, as hundreds of games would be played there in the next 97 years.

A century of growth

After its opening in 1929, Arizona Stadium continued to grow over the next several decades.

In 1931, the stadium added lights, so evening and night games could be played. The Wildcats’ first night game at Arizona Stadium was played on Sept. 25, 1931. (Arizona lost 8-0 to San Diego State.)