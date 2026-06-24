Fortunately, the incident didn’t postpone construction or the expected project completion date.

Several months later, McKale Center was ready for its finishing touches.

By December 1972, McKale Center was “crowned” with $100,000 worth of copper, and the flooring had been placed in the arena, according to the Tucson Citizen. That copper has developed a brown appearance over the years.

The facility wound up with 7.5 million cubic feet of space and is “equivalent to a regular building of nearly 390,000 square feet,” the Tucson Citizen reported.

At the time, McKale Center was the second-largest University of Arizona building, just behind University Hospital (now Banner-University Medical Center).

With everything in place, there was only one thing left to do for the Wildcats: open the doors to McKale Center.

McKale Center officially debuted to the public on the evening of Feb. 1, 1973, when the Wildcats faced Wyoming in their first game at their new home.

“I don’t attach much significance to it being the first game there,” Arizona basketball coach Fred Snowden told the Star. “I’d like to win every one we play. I wanted to win the last one in Bear Down. I’d like to win the first one in McKale and I’d like to win all the ones in between.”

In its first McKale Center game, Arizona defeated Wyoming, 87-69.

Since then, the Wildcats have played hundreds of games in McKale Center and have cultivated a dedicated fanbase and community.