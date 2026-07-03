Well, that’s not entirely true. A DJ pumped out music. A woman occupied the 106.3 FM tent. A dad arrived with two little girls.

Maybe it was the earlier start time. Only about half the seats on the plaza were in the shade. Temperatures were in the triple digits.

Or maybe it’s that, unlike Mexico, soccer isn’t the undisputed No. 1 sport here. Or even No. 2.

That’s how Jon Pearlman explained it. The founder/president of FC Tucson — and soccer’s biggest proponent in Southern Arizona — happened to be hanging out at Playground Rooftop, where Merrick and I headed in pursuit of shade and fellow U.S. fans.

“That’s their No. 1 sport and team,” Pearlman said. “People are still discovering it here.”

Pearlman spends every waking moment trying to promote soccer. Like many, he was worried about the U.S. hosting the World Cup amid turbulent political times.

But since the first ball was kicked, Pearlman said, “it’s been refreshingly apolitical. You’ve seen the best of humanity”

“I want to bring people together,” he added. “That’s what this sport is all about.”

Although fewer people came together to watch the U.S. match — the main bar at Playground had about as many patrons as Tuesday while the rooftop had maybe half as many — that sense of community was still palpable. There was no inkling of us vs. them. Just U.S.