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With postseason hopes on the line, the Phoenix Mercury needed to start the post-All-Star break stretch with a win.

And the Mercury (11-18) did so in dramatic fashion with a 13-point comeback to gut out a 91-89 win against the Golden State Valkyries (19-9) on Wednesday at Mortgage Matchup Center.

"We're trying to go get wins, and this is the time of year to do that," coach Nate Tibbetts said. "I liked our focus. We got no more time to mess around; we got to lock in every night. ...

"To get into the playoffs, it's going to be a tough journey and we got to be in it together in every possession and we did that tonight."

Kahleah Copper willed the Mercury's offense back into the game in the second half when she scored 13 of her 27 points in the third quarter. Copper's seven points on 3-of-3 shooting cut a nine-point lead to four with 10 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Mercury were dealt a tough hand when Copper fouled out with 1:45 left in the game while holding a three-point lead. Tibbetts challenged the call, but it was upheld.

After the review, Golden State's Kayla Thornton hit a 3-pointer to tie the game with 1:36 left.

From there, the teams countered each other.

The Mercury fouled Janelle Salaun's 3-point attempts twice, but DeWanna Bonner's play helped the Mercury maintain their lead. Bonner not only scored five points off free throws, but forced a key lost-ball turnover on Tiffany Hayes' inbound pass with 14 seconds left.

Once Bonner had shot her free throws with four seconds left, the Valkyries didn't have any time or moves left.