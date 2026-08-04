Plum was met with a surprise welcome from her new teammates as she arrived in Chicago at 11 p.m. local time on Sunday. Her introductory press conference was held virtually around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

It was just Thursday that Plum was telling reporters she planned to return from an ankle injury for the Sparks as they visited the Portland Fire right at the WNBA trade deadline Sunday afternoon. During her introductory presser with the Mercury, she spoke about her quickly changing circumstances.

“I am where my feet are. It was Portland two nights ago and now it’s here. But that's why I'm a professional," Plum said. "You know, I'm paid to play basketball at the highest level, and that's what I'm going to do tonight.”

Plum said she expected to be on a minutes restriction. She played exactly 20 minutes, shooting 6-of-10 from the field and 3-of-5 from deep.

She wore the No. 0 with her new team after previously wearing No. 10. Before the game, Plum noted that she has experience playing under Tibbetts and with Copper and Thomas during their time with USA Basketball. Their familiarity showed as Plum assimilated into the team's offense.

With 13 games left in the regular season, Phoenix still has a ways to go in the hunt for a postseason berth with a 12-19 record. But they made it to the WNBA Finals last season (and were swept by the Las Vegas Aces), and Plum could be a vital addition as the team pursues a return to the league's biggest stage.