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Arizona Cardinals All-Pro tight end Trey McBride apologized to fans during training camp after saying “there’s no Arizona fans in Arizona,” during a June podcast appearance.

McBride was discussing the highly transient nature of the Phoenix area.

He explained that so many residents move to Arizona from other states and bring their own deep-rooted football allegiances with them. He said this hurts the Cardinals’ home-field advantage, because home games “often feel like road games.”

“I probably shouldn’t have said that,” McBride told reporters a month later. “It came out wrong, and obviously the fan base is great. We have a tremendous fanbase.”

But the spirit of what McBride had attempted to convey was spot on.

More than half of the Phoenix metro area population was born elsewhere, meaning more than 2.8 million residents are transplants from other states or countries, a dynamic embodied by the Cardinals’ organization itself.

The oldest continuously run franchise in professional football was born in Chicago in 1898, then spent a few decades in St. Louis before moving to Arizona in 1988.

The Cardinals have managed just seven winning seasons since relocating to the desert, and that won’t change this season, with a first-year head coach, no franchise quarterback and perhaps the most difficult schedule in the league.

Cards fans have it rough and the franchise has a long way to go to convert the transplants.