Arizona Cardinals All-Pro tight end Trey McBride apologized to fans during training camp after saying “there’s no Arizona fans in Arizona,” during a June podcast appearance.
McBride was discussing the highly transient nature of the Phoenix area.
He explained that so many residents move to Arizona from other states and bring their own deep-rooted football allegiances with them. He said this hurts the Cardinals’ home-field advantage, because home games “often feel like road games.”
“I probably shouldn’t have said that,” McBride told reporters a month later. “It came out wrong, and obviously the fan base is great. We have a tremendous fanbase.”
But the spirit of what McBride had attempted to convey was spot on.
More than half of the Phoenix metro area population was born elsewhere, meaning more than 2.8 million residents are transplants from other states or countries, a dynamic embodied by the Cardinals’ organization itself.
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The oldest continuously run franchise in professional football was born in Chicago in 1898, then spent a few decades in St. Louis before moving to Arizona in 1988.
The Cardinals have managed just seven winning seasons since relocating to the desert, and that won’t change this season, with a first-year head coach, no franchise quarterback and perhaps the most difficult schedule in the league.
Cards fans have it rough and the franchise has a long way to go to convert the transplants.
“Arizona’s been here, loyal fans to all the sports teams here,” McBride said, “and we’re very lucky to have a lot of these guys, and we’re going to have a great season. We’re going to win games, and we’re going to make sure those fans have something proud to cheer for.”
Arizona is the betting underdog in all 17 regular-season games, including home matchups against the Jets and Raiders, and has the inside track to the No. 1 overall pick in the quarterback-rich 2027 NFL Draft.
Beyond the development of young players, including wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and rookie running back Jeremiah Love, the chase for the top pick and the right to draft Arch Manning or Dante Moore is among the top storylines to watch for NFL fans in Arizona this season.
A dozen more storylines to watch:
Murray’s redemption arc in Minnesota
The Cardinals’ former franchise quarterback has a new home after Arizona parted ways with its former No. 1 overall pick.
Murray signed a one-year deal with the Vikings and beat out J.J. McCarthy to claim the Week 1 starting role. Can he revitalize his career behind a new offensive line?
Rams’ all-out arms race
The Rams acquired two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett from the Browns, and three-time DPOY Aaron Donald just unretired to pair up with him.
Their elite roster includes an overhauled secondary, with the addition of cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, setting up quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Rams as Super Bowl favorites.
Seattle’s reign as defending champions
After leading the Seahawks to a Super Bowl victory over the Patriots, Sam Darnold is no longer an underdog.
Star running back Kenneth Walker III is gone, having signed with the Chiefs, leaving the ground game to rookie Jadarian Price and a returning (after Week 4) Zach Charbonnet.
49ers’ roster health and facelift
San Francisco is hoping for sustained health after Nick Bosa, George Kittle and Fred Warner missed massive chunks of time last season. Gilbert Perry High grad Brock Purdy is likewise counting on bouncing back after an injury-plagued season that limited him to just nine games.
Mainstays Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings are out, replaced by high-profile veterans Mike Evans and Christian Kirk.
Brown’s new era in New England
The Patriots, coming off a loss in the Super Bowl, revamped their wide receivers by trading a first-round pick to the Eagles for A.J. Brown, signing Romeo Doubs in free agency and releasing Stefon Diggs.
Brown reunites with his former Titans head coach, Mike Vrabel, and gives young quarterback Drake Maye a premier, explosive target.
Cam Skattebo roars back in New York?
The former Arizona State star's explosive rookie season with the Giants was cut short after eight games when he suffered a dislocated ankle and fractured fibula.
The bruising running back has looked healthy throughout training camp as he prepares for a heavy workload under coach John Harbaugh. Second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart is a premier breakout candidate.
Williams’ leap in Chicago
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams shattered franchise single-season passing records with 3,942 yards and 27 touchdowns last season, leading the team to a stellar 11–6 record. The focus has shifted to Super Bowl expectations.
He was placed on the cover of Madden NFL 27. Is the “Madden Curse” still a thing?
Moore trade gives Allen true No. 1 receiver
Buffalo acquired star receiver DJ Moore in a trade with Chicago, reuniting him with first-year head coach Joe Brady, his former coordinator in Carolina. Brady replaces former head coach Sean McDermott.
The Bills play the first regular-season game in their new $2.2 billion Highmark Stadium in Week 2 on Thursday Night Football against Detroit.
Mahomes returns from torn ACL
Kansas City’s uncharacteristically poor 2025 season was completely derailed in December when Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, and the Chiefs missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
Mahomes has been held out of preseason games but will start Week 1 against the Broncos.
Nix returns from broken ankle in playoffs
The quarterback enters his third NFL season coming off an impressive 2025 campaign where he led the Broncos to a 14-3 record and the AFC’s No. 1 seed. He's healthy after breaking his right ankle during an AFC divisional playoff victory over the Bills in January.
Denver acquired star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle in an offseason trade with Miami, injecting elite speed into the offense.
Rodgers’ final ride in Steel City
At 42 years old, the four-time MVP signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers and announced this season will be his last. He links back up with former Packers coach Mike McCarthy.
The Steelers’ performance could heavily impact the top of the 2027 draft board.
Mendoza and No. 1 pick pressure in Vegas
The Las Vegas Raiders spent the No. 1 overall pick on quarterback Fernando Mendoza.
Kirk Cousins opens the season with the starting job, but how long will the veteran perform well enough to keep the rookie at bay?