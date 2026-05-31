Par: 72

Notable hole: 3, Tortolita Course (Par 3, 203 yards)

The rundown: Designed by the legendary Jack Nicklaus, The Golf Club at Dove Mountain in Marana first opened in 2009 and took over as the site of WGC-Accenture Match Play, a tournament that hosted the top golfers in the world.

WGC-Accenture Match Play was previously held at The Gallery Golf Club in 2007 and '08. Henrik Stenson and Tiger Woods were the winners of the first two match play events at The Gallery Golf Club, before the tournament moved to The Golf Club at Dove Mountain, which is connected to the Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain.

The Golf Club at Dove Mountain has three nine-hole courses: Saguaro, Tortolita and Wild Burro. It's desert golf, so extra golf balls are recommended.

The Tortolita course is tucked near the Tortolita Mountains. When WGC-Accenture Match Play was held at The Golf Club at Dove Mountain, it wasn't considered a favorite amongst the PGA players — and the complex greens were the most popular reason why.

In 2009, Woods said, "the greens are a bit tough."

"They’re a little severe out there," Woods said. "The green speeds are down because if they ever got them up, you couldn’t play."

Added Phil Mickelson: "From what I can tell around the greens, it is very severe and will require some interesting shots, bump-and-runs, flops, spinning shots."