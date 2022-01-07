 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men's

UConn at Seton Hall 10 a.m. Ch 11

Wichita State at Houston 10 a.m. Ch 13

Clemson at NC State 10 a.m. BSAZ

Purdue at Penn State 10 a.m. BTN

South Carolina at Vanderbilt 10 a.m. ESPNU

St. John’s at Providence 10 a.m. FS1

Dayton at George Washington 10 a.m. USA

Virginia at North Carolina 11 a.m. ESPN

Arkansas at Texas A&M 11 a.m. SEC

Texas at Oklahoma State Noon Ch 13

Syracuse at Wake Forest Noon BSAZ

Nebraska at Rutgers Noon BTN

Rhode Island at Davidson Noon CBSS

Villanova at DePaul Noon FS1

VCU at La Salle Noon USA

Michigan State at Michigan 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Alabama at Missouri 1:30 p.m. SEC

Colorado State at San Diego State 2 p.m. Ch 13

Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure 2 p.m. CBSS

Kansas at Texas Tech 2 p.m. ESPN2

South Florida at Tulane 2 p.m. ESPNU

Northern Iowa at Missouri State 4 p.m. CBSS

Tennessee at LSU 4 p.m. ESPN2

Iowa State at Oklahoma 4 p.m. ESPNU

Washington State at Utah 4 p.m. Pac-12N

Georgia at Kentucky 4 p.m. SEC

Utah State at New Mexico 6 p.m. CBSS

Florida at Auburn 6 p.m. ESPN2

Louisville at Florida State 6 p.m. ESPNU

UCLA at California 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Mississippi State at Mississippi 6:30 p.m. SEC

Saint Mary’s at BYU 8 p.m. ESPN2

Oregon at Oregon State 8:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Football

FCS championship: Montana State vs. North Dakota State 10 a.m. ESPN2

High School All-Star Game 11 a.m. Ch 4

Golf

PGA Tour, third round 4 p.m. Golf

Hockey, men's

UMass at Michigan 3 p.m. BTN

Minnesota at Michigan State 5:30 p.m. BTN

AHL: Colorado at Tucson 7 p.m. Ch 8/58

NBA

Knicks at Celtics 5:30 p.m. NBA

Heat at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ

NFL

Chiefs at Broncos 2:30 p.m. Ch 9

Chiefs at Broncos 2:30 p.m. ESPN

Cowboys at Eagles 6:15 p.m. Ch 9

Cowboys at Eagles 6:15 p.m. ESPN

NHL

Penguins at Stars Noon NHL

Maple Leafs at Avalanche 5 p.m. NHL

Predators at Coyotes 6 p.m. BSAZ+

Skating

U.S. Championships 2 p.m. Ch 4

Speed Skating U.S. Olympic trials 2 p.m. USA

U.S. Championships 5 p.m. USA

Soccer, men's

Liga MX: Queretaro at Monterrey 4 p.m. FS1

RADIO SATURDAY

Basketball, men's

Kansas at Texas Tech 2 p.m. 1490-AM*

Football

FCS title: Montana State vs. North Dakota State 10 a.m. 1290-AM

Golf

The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*

Hockey

AHL: Colorado at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM

NBA

Heat at Suns 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

NFL

Chiefs at Broncos 2:30 p.m. 1290-AM

Cowboys at Eagles 6:15 p.m. 1290-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to COVID-19 protocols

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

