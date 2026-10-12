Prefer us on Google Learn More

Brent Brennan is demanding butts in seats for Arizona’s homecoming matchup with Iowa State on Saturday, Oct. 24, in Tucson.

The Wildcats (5-1) are off to their best start since 2014, which Brennan said is worth the price of admission after Arizona’s most recent road win.

“This team has been playing their tails off,” Brennan said. “These players love the University of Arizona. "They keep choosing the University of Arizona, they keep choosing Tucson, and it's time for the city of Tucson to choose them. ... Let's make that arena impossible for Iowa State to play in.”

Brennan is ensuring 1,000 of those seats at Casino Del Sol Stadium for Arizona’s next home will be occupied by local youth. Brennan is buying 1,000 tickets and donating them to multiple nonprofit organizations and youth football groups:

Boys & Girls Club

Ronald McDonald House of Southern Arizona

Kids of Steele

Local youth football organizations

Local girls flag football groups

The Boys and Girls Club “was a part of my youth” and the Ronald McDonald House nonprofit “has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember,” Brennan said at his news conference on Monday, as the Wildcats enter a bye week following their 52-31 win over West Virginia in Morgantown.

Kids of Steele is a nonprofit connected to the UA Steele Children’s Research Center at Banner Health. Arizona hosts a free football camp annually for kids (kindergarten-eighth grade) who are past or present patients at Diamond Children’s Medical Center at Banner.