Shields disagrees with the notion that reduced scholarship opportunities are discouraging American tennis players. He sees it as more of a grassroots issue. Plus, tennis simply isn’t as popular as it once was in the U.S.

“Being an American,” Shields said, “I want to have more opportunities for Americans.”

Then why not recruit more Americans? Shields also wants to win. He’s going to pursue the best players, regardless of where they were born and raised. Same with Anderson, who made a great point about what’s supposed to be a pillar of American society: “If we truly want to have the most competitive environment where the best get to the top because of their performance, then why would we want to restrict the pool?”

Learning and sharing

I’m pro-melting pot. When student-athletes from all over the world come together to form a team — living and working side by side for a common cause — it’s a wonderful thing. It’s an opportunity to learn and grow and open your mind to new ideas.

Jackson Cook, a senior walk-on for the UA men’s basketball team, has lived that life. Cook was born in Oxford, England. He moved to the U.S. at age 14 to play basketball and get a better education.

First at Montverde Academy in Florida and now here, Cook has met people “from all over the world.”

“It's been life-changing, man,” he said.

In what ways?

“Just as a person, the ways I've grown and developed from being in a new environment, meeting new people, learning new things,” Cook said.