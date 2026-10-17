Two words are often exchanged between Arizona fans when they spot each other repping the "Block A" in person.
They're two words that unify anyone, whether you're wealthy and grocery shop at AJ's at La Encantada or you're struggling to make ends meet.
They're two words that have been Arizona's war cry and mantra for now 100 years: "Bear Down."
They were words muttered by Arizona quarterback and star baseball player John "Button" Salmon on his deathbed in October of 1926. Since then, it's been the University of Arizona's motto for a century.
Sunday, Oct. 18, will officially mark 100 years since Salmon's passing. Sunday is also the official start of homecoming week, which ends with the Wildcats hosting the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday at Casino Del Sol Stadium.
Who is John 'Button' Salmon?
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Salmon grew up about 100 miles southeast of Tucson in Bisbee and received the nickname "Button" when he was younger for being undersized.
Salmon became the UA student body president and was widely known for his leadership and passion for the university. Salmon, who was also a part of the Sigma Nu fraternity, was the Wildcats' starting quarterback for the football team and played catcher for the UA baseball team.
The day after Arizona's season opener in 1926, Salmon and a group of friends drove to Phoenix, but they were involved in an automobile accident and flipped the car in a ravine north of Tucson.
Salmon suffered a severe spinal cord injury. Arizona football coach J.F. "Pop" McKale — yes, that McKale — visited Salmon every day before his star quarterback and leader died.
During McKale's last visit, the coach asked Salmon if he wanted to share a message with the team for the rest of the season. Salmon's response: "Tell them... Tell the team to bear down."
Salmon died on Oct. 18, 2026.
McKale shared Salmon's message with the UA football team after Salmon's funeral service, which was before the Wildcats' 7-0 win over New Mexico State in Las Cruces.
The meaning of bear down, according to CollinsDictionary.com: "To bear down on something means to push or press downwards with steady pressure. ... To apply maximum effort and concentration."
How did 'Bear Down' impact Arizona?
It wasn't just the football team that took on the "Bear Down" mantra. All UA athletics programs adopted it as their motto.
In the months after Salmon's passing, Links Junior Honorary — formerly known as "Chain Gang" — raised money to have "Bear Down" painted on the roof of a newly built building, which is now Bear Down Gymnasium next to the UA library.
Links Junior Honorary holds its annual dance at Bear Down Gymnasium.
UA band director, Jack K. Lee, created "Bear Down, Arizona" in 1952, which is the UA's unofficial fight song. Lee flew home from Tucson to Michigan and his plane flew over Bear Down Gymnasium. Lee grabbed a paper bag used for airsickness and wrote the lyrics to "Bear Down, Arizona." The song was first performed at a pep rally in downtown Tucson in September of 1952.
"Bear Down, Arizona" is played over speakers around the UA campus every day at noon.
In 2013, Arizona had "Bear Down" emblazoned on the turf of then Arizona Stadium — spanning between both 10-yard lines down the middle, separated by the "Block A" at the 50-yard line. Nowadays, "Bear Down" is painted on the sidelines of Casino Del Sol Stadium.
In 1986, a bronze John “Button” Salmon Statue was built outside McKale Center, which was moved outside the lobby doors of the Lowell-Stevens Football Facility in 2013. UA players and coaches walk past the statue and touch it before every home game on the Wildcat Walk.
"I think it's amazing that has stood the test of time," said Arizona head coach Brent Brennan. "It really became the identity of our campus. I think it speaks to the unique individual he was. One of my favorite things, no matter where I go, if I got off the plane in Texas or Alaska and someone sees the logo, I get a 'Bear Down.' It's awesome. It doesn't matter where you go. It's universal."
Brennan said he recently went grocery shopping and wore subtle UA clothing, "not flying the colors crazy," he said.
When people recognized Brennan, "I got about 10-15 'Bear Downs' in 10 minutes in the store," he said.
Added Brennan: "When we see each other, that's our connection."
What does 'Bear Down' mean to the Wildcats
UA fan Darren Poppleton: "When I see people around here in northeast Wisconsin wearing Arizona gear, I always say 'Bear Down.' Normally they are people my age with a kid at U of A."
UA fan Lisa E.: "'Bear Down, Arizona' was one of the first songs I learned as a child and 'All Hail Arizona' was the second. My parents moved to Tucson in 1947 and my dad joined the faculty of the College of Ag in 1951. My mom joined the faculty of Chemistry in 1957. Had our season (tickets) for 70 years!"
Cat in a Cowboy Hat (via X.com): "Bear Down got us through my wife's cancer treatment. Up sick with no hours of sleep? Bear Down. Looking at the calendar knowing we're only half way through chemo? Bear Down. Hit rock bottom emotionally? Bear Down and get through it. It means you put your head down and power through."
Rob Martin: "All three of my kids and five of my grandkids have grown up with 'Bear Down, Arizona' being their go-to lullaby."
Robin Gwozdz: "My nursing degree from UA began my career helping patients and families in catastrophic situations adapt and regain as much as possible in their lives. They showed me over and again that 'Bear Down' means facing the unthinkable with courage, hope, persistence and resilience."
Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita: "It means a lot. When I first heard 'Bear Down,' I had no idea what it was. I got offered (a scholarship) and was looking up what Arizona's hashtag was for a post on Instagram. Like many people, I was confused as to why we we’re the Wildcats and say 'Bear Down.' That was my introduction to the phrase.
"On my official visit, we went to Bear Down Gym and got to know the history. We're also lucky enough to have two of the best players to ever play here in (Ricky Hunley) and (Chuck Cecil), who are so passionate with the phrase. I think you guys all know the intensity and passion Coach Cecil brings. We've seen with their actions what Bear Down truly means and how important it is to this university.
"Anywhere you go, even in California, you'll see people all the time with Arizona hats and every time you walk past them, you get a 'Bear Down.' It's a special phrase that connects this university all around the globe, essentially. I don't know how many schools can say that.
"The 'Bear Down Brotherhood,' that's the culture that Coach Brennan has built. Our players have connected in such a big way that it allows us to have so much success on the field. When you're down 14-0 on the road in Pullman, there's no flinch because you know who you're playing for; you're playing for your brotherhood and your guys. That's the culture that we have."
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports