Rob Martin: "All three of my kids and five of my grandkids have grown up with 'Bear Down, Arizona' being their go-to lullaby."

Robin Gwozdz: "My nursing degree from UA began my career helping patients and families in catastrophic situations adapt and regain as much as possible in their lives. They showed me over and again that 'Bear Down' means facing the unthinkable with courage, hope, persistence and resilience."

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita: "It means a lot. When I first heard 'Bear Down,' I had no idea what it was. I got offered (a scholarship) and was looking up what Arizona's hashtag was for a post on Instagram. Like many people, I was confused as to why we we’re the Wildcats and say 'Bear Down.' That was my introduction to the phrase.

"On my official visit, we went to Bear Down Gym and got to know the history. We're also lucky enough to have two of the best players to ever play here in (Ricky Hunley) and (Chuck Cecil), who are so passionate with the phrase. I think you guys all know the intensity and passion Coach Cecil brings. We've seen with their actions what Bear Down truly means and how important it is to this university.

"Anywhere you go, even in California, you'll see people all the time with Arizona hats and every time you walk past them, you get a 'Bear Down.' It's a special phrase that connects this university all around the globe, essentially. I don't know how many schools can say that.