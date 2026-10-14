Arizona star quarterback Noah Fifita makes a compelling case to double down as a first-team All-Big 12 quarterback.
Through six games of the season, Fifita is fifth nationally in passing yards (1,756), which is also first in the Big 12. Fifita's 73.3% completion rate is seventh in college football entering this week.
Fifita's 16 passing touchdowns this season are tied for the sixth-most in college football — first in the Big 12.
Fifita became the first Arizona quarterback in 50 years to receive first-team all-conference honors. If he's All-Big 12 again, Fifita will be the first Arizona quarterback to receive back-to-back first-team all-conference honors since Ted Bland, who was an All-Border Conference quarterback from 1933-35.
Fifita met with local reporters and national media via Zoom this week to talk about the Wildcats' season through six games, his close relationship with offensive coordinator Seth Doege, head coach Brent Brennan's culture and Arizona's Big 12 title hopes.
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Against West Virginia, Isaiah Mizell and Brandon Phelps stepped up for injured starters Tre Spivey, Giovanni Richardson and Chris Hunter. What does it say about the depth of the receiver room?
A: "I remember in the summer and at Big 12 Media Day, I talked about this being the deepest wide receiver room I've had. I think a lot of people looked at me crazy because I've said it a lot, but last Saturday is living proof of that.
"You saw guys like Isaiah and Phelps show up, but guys like (Caleb Smith) and R.J. (Mosley) have shown glimpses as well. They make my job a lot easier. The process, that's something we talk about as a team. That's something Coach Brennan has talked to us as a team: process over outcome."
The trust you've built with Doege, how different is it compared to last season?
A: "There's a trust that I have in him. I've seen how hard he works and how good this scheme truly is. We always have answers and it allows me to play confident and play free ball. If the frontside isn't open, I don't have to force it, because there's answers on the backside.
"I think that comes with the trust and being able to play in Year 2 in the system. I also like to think Coach Doege has a lot of trust me in and trust in the offense and Year 2 guys. ... I think Year 2 has been a big difference not just for me but for the offense. We're able to play at a faster pace and we're able to play at a higher level, because the trust we have with the scheme."
Arizona is 5-1 at the halfway point of the season. How do you feel about the direction of the team through six games?
A: "I think we're in a good spot right now. Obviously it's not exactly where we wanted to be. We thought we could get to this spot at 6-0, but I think we're in a good spot, sitting at 5-1.
"The team is playing with extreme confidence in each other. The process is the most important part and that's something we're diving into this week and getting back to ourselves and finding out what we did well, what we need to get better at, using the bye week to do that.
"We're using the bye week to get our bodies right and use it as an extra week to get ready for Iowa State. That's all we're focused on right now. We know we have some big-time matchups coming up in the next six weeks.
"We also know everything we want is still ahead of us. That's all in the future. We're worried about Iowa State. We've got a good team coming in that's playing extremely well. We're worried about ourselves and focused on that game."
Have you had a chance to understand what the next month-plus will look like for you now that we're counting down your final games in Tucson?
A: "I haven't thought about it too much, but I need to a little bit more, so I can enjoy this ride a little bit with this team, with Coach Doege, with Coach B and Dash (Fifita). But it's been such a great ride, for sure.
"I've enjoyed every bit of it and I've enjoyed the relationships I've made and the opportunities God has continued to provide me with; I'm just trying to make the most of them.
"Like I said, as much as I want to enjoy it, I'm also focused on what I came back to do and that's win. I'm focused on next game and I'll continue to do that."
You've experienced both sides of the Territorial Cup rivalry — twice as a winner and once as a loser. How has it been for you to be a part of the in-state rivalry that's coming up on the 100th edition of the Territorial Cup?
A: "Yeah, I hate that team. I hate that team with all my heart. It's nothing that they did to me. I don't have stories on what they did to me or doing anything disrespectful.
"I'll never forget the feeling of when they were winning 49-7 in Tucson and our student section was taken over by those colors, chanting those three letters. That's something that'll live in my head forever. I've built a hatred for that team.
"We have a lot of business to take care of, but when the time comes, there’s no way I’m walking off that field my last time at Casino Del Sol Stadium with a loss to that team.”
You've had multiple chances over the years to leave and you've seen so many friends and longtime teammates leave the program. Was there ever a moment when you were super close to leaving Arizona?
A: "I was never super close to leaving. I know social media tried to make it seem like I was on the fence or super close. For me, it's super simple: every time I had the decision to stay or leave, it came down to the people.
"The people in the building, most importantly, especially this past year. This past year was one of the easiest decisions I've had to make, just knowing Coach Doege was coming back. The relationship I have with him on and off the field, that's the best coordinator I've ever been around and the best coach that I've ever been around.
"To play another year under him, but also learn from him as a person and a leader, that was a no-brainer. The people continue to bring you back and the players you have — and Tucson. Tucson gave me an opportunity when no one else did.
"I've said this for a long time that I want to bring Arizona a winning football team and that's what we're trying to do. ... I came back for the team. These records are a blessing, but I came back to do something that will never be broken and that's to be the first team to win a Big 12 championship. That's the focus and that's what we're aimed towards."
Whether it's a conversation, a moment in practice or a game, what's one moment that encapsulates your relationship with Doege?
A: "I've been wanting to tell this story. ... This shows the type of person that he is. I think it was February or March and we were at a flag football event. His daughter had a practice at 7 a.m. and my team didn't play until 12 p.m.
"My fiancé wanted to go watch his daughter play, so we went early to watch their practice. ... After practice, Coach Doege asked us if we wanted to go to breakfast. ... We all went to this burrito spot and me and Coach Doege get the table. My fiancé, Faith, and Abby (Doege's wife) go get the food and I told Faith to pay. 'Go pay. Don't tell her you're paying, just swipe the card.' She ends up paying and when they got back, Coach Doege said, 'I'll get you back.'
"That night, we always go to Mr. An's (Teppan Steak and Seafood) every Sunday night. Me, my little brother, Faith and whoever wanted to come. We went there at 6 p.m. and I ordered crazy because I had four (offensive linemen) with me, so you know that bill was crazy.
"We ate dinner, had a good time and our waiter came back and gave us boxes and said, 'You're good to go.' I was like, 'Oh, we need to pay.' We tried to give him the card and he said, 'No, your coach paid.' 'Our coach?' They came back and said that our coach called at 12 p.m. and paid the whole bill over the phone.
"That shows his ability to think ahead. ... I had four O-Linemen with me and I think (tight end) Cole Rusk was with us that day. There was 10 of us. That was a big bill, for sure, much more than the burritos were."
How has it been to connect with Doege in a way that takes your game to the next level?
A: "Coach Doege changed my life. He changed my life forever and saved my football career. He shaped who I am as a competitor, shaped my mentality in a way that I could never repay him.
"He's the reason I'm in this position today. ... First and foremost, he re-instilled a belief and conviction in me that might've wavered in 2024. When you have 12 interceptions in 12 games, as much as I hate to admit it, you're going to be a little hesitant and you're naturally going to have a sliver of doubt.
"He re-instilled that (confidence) in myself and showed me how much I could believe in myself. Even more so, the way he attacks his process and the way he attacks everything he does. He talks about mentality; he talks about being a wolf. In every decision, just make it with there's no doubt.
"He has shown me that with his actions, he's preached it with his words and that's the mentality he's been able to create for me. Offensively, that's the mindset and standard that we have."
Considering the season you had two years ago, how nice is it to be in the Big 12 title picture halfway through this season?
A: "It's a blessing to still be in it. We're not too worried about the Big 12 championship yet. There's still work we gotta do to truly put ourselves in that race and give ourselves an opportunity to do that.
"We're focused on Iowa State, like I mentioned. But I think it's a testament to what Coach B has built here and the culture that he has built. I know there were people who were talking bad about him and saying things when we went 4-8.
"Realistically, it's on the players. At the end of the day, we're the ones playing. Coach B has built a great culture, a winning culture, and we're in a really good spot. There's a lot of work we have to do to put ourselves in that country."
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports