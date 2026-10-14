The trust you've built with Doege, how different is it compared to last season?

A: "There's a trust that I have in him. I've seen how hard he works and how good this scheme truly is. We always have answers and it allows me to play confident and play free ball. If the frontside isn't open, I don't have to force it, because there's answers on the backside.

"I think that comes with the trust and being able to play in Year 2 in the system. I also like to think Coach Doege has a lot of trust me in and trust in the offense and Year 2 guys. ... I think Year 2 has been a big difference not just for me but for the offense. We're able to play at a faster pace and we're able to play at a higher level, because the trust we have with the scheme."

Arizona is 5-1 at the halfway point of the season. How do you feel about the direction of the team through six games?

A: "I think we're in a good spot right now. Obviously it's not exactly where we wanted to be. We thought we could get to this spot at 6-0, but I think we're in a good spot, sitting at 5-1.

"The team is playing with extreme confidence in each other. The process is the most important part and that's something we're diving into this week and getting back to ourselves and finding out what we did well, what we need to get better at, using the bye week to do that.

"We're using the bye week to get our bodies right and use it as an extra week to get ready for Iowa State. That's all we're focused on right now. We know we have some big-time matchups coming up in the next six weeks.