Prefer us on Google Learn More

Rich Rodriguez was 54 years old when he parted ways with Arizona in January 2018. He’s 63 today.

He had three jobs between his time at the UA and his second stint at West Virginia, coaching in the SEC, the Sun Belt and Conference USA.

In many ways, he hasn’t changed a lick.

Rodriguez might have mellowed a bit — a tiny bit — but he’s still intense, sarcastic and as capable as any coach in America of drawing up plays and putting up 40 points.

His team’s defenses are just as capable of allowing 40 points — another example of how things haven’t changed all that much.

Are RichRod’s current Mountaineers basically a carbon copy of his former Wildcats? Is that what fans can expect to see when they tune in at 9 a.m. Saturday to watch Arizona face West Virginia in Morgantown?

That’s what we set out to discover in this week’s “Cats Stats.” We explored two areas in particular — running the ball and stopping opposing offenses. Here’s what we found:

Every week is rush week

We know that Rodriguez loves to run the rock. We know that he likes to have an athletic quarterback who can spearhead the ground attack, or at least participate in it.

But even for RichRod, this year’s Mountaineers are extreme.

West Virginia is averaging 53.8 rushing attempts per game. (For the purpose of this exercise, we’re not shifting sacks to the pass column.) That’s second in the nation behind Air Force. It’s more than Army and Navy are averaging.