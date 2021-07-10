 Skip to main content
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Autos

NASCAR race 12:30 p.m. NBCS

Cycling Tour de France, Stage 15 3:30 a.m. NBCS

Golf

European Tour, final round 4 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

American Century, final round 11:30 a.m. Ch 4

PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13

LPGA Tour, final round Noon Golf

Champions Tour, final round 1 p.m. Golf

MLB

Yankees at Astros 10 a.m. TBS

All-Star Futures Game Noon MLB

D-backs at Dodgers 1 p.m. BSAZ

MLB Draft, Round 1 4 p.m. ESPN

MLB Draft, Round 1 4 p.m. MLB

NBA

Finals: Suns at Bucks, Game 3 5 p.m. Ch 9

Soccer, men's

Euro final: Italy at England 11:30 a.m. ESPN

Canada vs. Martinique 3:30 p.m. FS1

Haiti at United States 6 p.m. FS1

Tennis

Wimbledon, men’s final 6 a.m. ESPN

WNBA

Aces at Wings 10 a.m. Ch 9

Mercury at Storm 3 p.m. CBSS

RADIO SUNDAY

MLB

D-backs at Dodgers 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

NBA

Finals: Suns at Bucks, Game 3 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)

