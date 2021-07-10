Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Autos
NASCAR race 12:30 p.m. NBCS
Cycling Tour de France, Stage 15 3:30 a.m. NBCS
Golf
European Tour, final round 4 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
American Century, final round 11:30 a.m. Ch 4
PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13
LPGA Tour, final round Noon Golf
Champions Tour, final round 1 p.m. Golf
MLB
Yankees at Astros 10 a.m. TBS
All-Star Futures Game Noon MLB
D-backs at Dodgers 1 p.m. BSAZ
MLB Draft, Round 1 4 p.m. ESPN
MLB Draft, Round 1 4 p.m. MLB
NBA
Finals: Suns at Bucks, Game 3 5 p.m. Ch 9
Soccer, men's
Euro final: Italy at England 11:30 a.m. ESPN
Canada vs. Martinique 3:30 p.m. FS1
Haiti at United States 6 p.m. FS1
Tennis
Wimbledon, men’s final 6 a.m. ESPN
WNBA
Aces at Wings 10 a.m. Ch 9
Mercury at Storm 3 p.m. CBSS
RADIO SUNDAY
MLB
D-backs at Dodgers 1 p.m. 1490-AM*
NBA
Finals: Suns at Bucks, Game 3 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
