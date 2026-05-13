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CHICAGO -- While stopping short of saying he won't consider a return to Arizona, forward Koa Peat said he was "fully focused on the NBA Draft" on Wednesday.

More than once, that is.

Peat is considered to have among the key stay-or-go decisions this spring, especially if his draft projection drops below the middle of the first round. But he said repeatedly during his NBA Combine media interview that he was focusing only on the draft, including after he was specifically asked if he was "100% committed" to the draft.

"Right now, I'm focused on the draft, trying to see how good I can get in this process," Peat said in response.

Earlier in his interview, Peat was asked if he has closed the door on a return to Arizona and said "I'm fully focused on the NBA Draft."

As a follow-up to that response, Peat was then asked if he needed to hear any feedback one way or another that could determine if he stays in the draft or returns to Arizona.

"Right now, I'm just focused on the NBA Draft," Peat said.

Peat was also asked if NIL considerations are factoring into the process. If he is projected to be drafted at No. 20 or below, he might be compensated roughly the same if he returns to Arizona.

"I haven't really thought about it that much," Peat said. "Right now, I'm just focused on getting better every day and trying to have my best interviews with these teams and trying to have good workouts."