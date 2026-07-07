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An Idaho woman who said her 18-month-old twins died after being vaccinated has been charged with their murder, police said.

Andrea Shaw, 23, was arrested June 30 after being indicted on two counts of first-degree murder, the Payette Police Department said in a statement. The department previously said officers found twins dead in a shared bed on May 1, 2025, while responding to a 911 call, but did not identify the victims or family members involved.

Days after the twins died, Shaw said her children got sick after receiving three vaccines in an interview with anti-vaccine group Children's Health Defense, which was founded by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Kennedy resigned in 2024 before joining the Trump administration, the organization said.

Shaw said in the interview that she was quickly treated as a suspect by police. "They said that it wasn’t medical and that they figured asphyxiation. And that I had supposedly had a postpartum overwhelming blackout and done it to my children,” she said.

Shaw's claims were repeated in a federal lawsuit filed in January against the American Academy of Pediatrics. According to the lawsuit, law enforcement opened the homicide investigation instead of investigating a "post-immunization reaction" as a potential cause of death for the twins.

"This criminal investigation is a foreseeable consequence of AAP’s fraudulent safety claims: when the medical system has been told that vaccines cannot cause serious injury or death, grieving parents become suspects rather than victims," the lawsuit said.