Tucson bars, businesses close and concerts are postponed amid COVID surge

Several Tucson businesses have temporarily closed and two marquee headliners have postponed their concerts as the the omicron variant continues its hold on Pima County.
HSL Properties Tucson Jazz Festival Executive Director Khris Dodge said he is working on new dates for 11-time Grammy nominee Jon Batiste and jazz great Herb Alpert, both of whom pulled out of the event early this week.
Batiste, who was to play Centennial Hall on Jan. 21, postponed his appearance due to "unforeseen circumstances" while the 86-year-old Alpert, who was scheduled to perform with his wife, Lani Hall, on Jan. 22, cited health concerns, Dodge said.
Since New Year's Eve, several businesses including Monsoon Chocolate on East 22nd Street at South Fourth Avenue, Che's Lounge on North Fourth Avenue and Batch downtown temporarily closed due to COVID exposures and concerns as Arizona's and Pima County's infection rates jumped.
On Wednesday, the county reported 1,121 new COVID cases and four new deaths. Statewide, 7,749 additional confirmed cases were reported on Wednesday, according to state health officials.
"It's unreal that we've come this far and now, here we are," Batch owner Ronnie Spece said Wednesday, a day after he temporarily closed his popular bourbon and doughnut bar at 118 E. Congress St. after two of his employees tested positive for COVID.
The outbreak was the first for Batch since the pandemic started in March 2020. Spece noted that his staff is fully vaccinated.
"We kind of feel lucky and like we were overdue," said Spece, who hopes to reopen his 6-year-old bar on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
"This is a huge bummer … we want nothing more than to be open for you," officials at Monsoon Chocolate, 234 E. 22nd St., wrote on Facebook Sunday, Jan. 2, citing a potential COVID exposure. "We’ll keep you posted on when we’ll be opening up again ... hopefully by next weekend."
Two other popular Tucson bars — Che's Lounge on North Fourth Avenue and Saint Charles Tavern on South Fourth Avenue — also temporarily closed, with both citing health concerns.
Saint Charles reopened on Tuesday, after five days.
It was the first time since Saint Charles opened fully in January 2021 that it had to pause operations, said owner Elizabeth Menke, who said she shut the bar down after an employee tested positive.
"It feels like what we've learned over the last two years is that COVID is going to come in these long waves. I think we are learning how to handle those waves," she said.
The Jazz Festival's Dodge described the omicron variant is a "fluid situation" that could further impact the festival, which runs Jan. 14-23.
"We are trying to make the best of the situation," said Dodge, who said he was still "super excited" that the festival returned to in-person this year.
"One of the greatest things that make us human beings in a community is our ability to gather and express ourselves with music," he said. "I know what we bring to the community and what we present in live music is important. What we do does make a difference in a small slice of the pie that is our community."
The Tucson Desert Song Festival, which runs Jan. 19-March 19, has had one event postponed — a recital Jan. 9 with soprano Ailyn Pérez.
Song Festival Director George Hanson said Pérez, who is performing in Europe, pulled out of the festival out of concerns that she could face travel disruptions attempting to return to Europe right after her Tucson recital.
The pandemic has wreaked havoc on air travel with flight staff shortages leading to thousands of cancellations.
10+ restaurants and bars Tucson said goodbye to in 2021
Bentley's House of Coffee & Tea
After reopening in September after an 18-month closure, Bentley's House of Coffee and Tea closed for good on Dec. 29, 2021.
The diner, at 1730 E. Speedway Blvd., was opened 38 years ago by Jo Schneider, whose family also owns LaCo Tucson at 201 N. Court Ave. LaCo will remain open downtown.
In a Dec. 29 Facebook post, Schneider shared the news of Bentley's closure and told the Tucson community "we have loved being a part of your lives and thank you for being a part of ours."
Boulevard Barbecue & Fixins
Boulevard Barbecue & Fixins was opened at 5737 E. Speedway Blvd. in October 2020 by the same minds behind Serial Grillers, brothers Travis and William Miller, and their business partner David Martin.
An increase in meat prices and a staffing shortage led to the trio closing down the restaurant on Sept. 22 this year.
In addition to their four Serial Grillers locations in Tucson, the Miller brothers recently opened Transplant Detroit Style Pizza at 4603 E. Speedway Blvd.
Fronimo’s Greek Café
Tracy and George Fronimakis, the owners of Fronimo’s Greek Café, announced New Year's Day that their restaurant at 3242 E. Speedway Blvd. would be closing after 25 years of business.
Fronimo's closure was credited to issues the couple faced trying to renew their lease with the owner of the building the restaurant operated out of.
The longtime Greek eatery stayed open through Jan. 15 this year before closing its doors.
The B Line
It was announced in March 2020 that The B Line would "suspend operations" as the COVID-19 pandemic began impacting the restaurant industry and warranting business closures.
Owner Peter Wilke planned to reopen the popular Fourth Avenue restaurant, which had been around since 2002, but it never happened.
Frankie's Cheesesteaks
The original Frankie’s South Philly Cheesesteaks location at 2574 N. Campbell Ave. announced Dec. 31 would be the restaurant's last day of business after the owners struggled to negotiate a new lease.
Frankie's was originally opened in 2004 by Deb and Frankie Santos.
A second Frankie's location opened in September 2020 at 3780 W. Ina Road and will remain in business.
Rigo's Restaurant
Rigo's Restaurant, along with its mariachi performances and daily Mexican buffet, was a South Tucson hit for over 20 years before it closed for good Jan. 8.
After nearly a year of being hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, owner Rigoberto "Rigo" Lopez said the restaurant had to close after the building, located at 2527 S. Fourth Ave., was bought out by a private lender.
Salted Pig American Barbecue
Salted Pig American Barbecue opened in February at 11835 N. Oracle Road and offered traditional barbecue influenced by Texas and the Carolinas.
According to a notice posted on Nov. 22, the restaurant's landlord had reclaimed the space and the doors have since been shut.
Bashful Bandit
Since 1980, the Bashful Bandit was a popular hangout and drinking spot for college students and bikers alike.
The iconic 40-year-old Tucson bar, which had a history of fights and noise complaints, closed its doors at 3686 E. Speedway Blvd. in June this year.
Toby Kyte, who bought the bar this year, plans to open a barbeque restaurant there this fall.
Casa Sanchez
For 24 years, Casa Sanchez-Mom’s Mexican Food served their signature "Sanchez-style" burritos on Tucson's northwest side at 8320 N. Thornydale Road.
The family-run restaurant was set to close in December 2021 due to a lull in business and loss of staff, but the Sanchez family decided to close early in June due to health concerns.
Senae Thai Bistro
Senae Thai Bistro was opened downtown in 2016 at 63 E. Congress Street by Amonwadee “Dee” Buizer, who permanently closed the restaurant in July.
After temporarily closing and reopening her dining room multiple times over the past year and a half, Buzier decided it was time for her to retire ahead of her 60th birthday this year.
Asian Sofrito
This Asian-Caribbean fusion restaurant that sat at 2530 N. First Ave. closed its doors at the end of August after three years of business.
Asian Sofrito's menu blended popular Chinese dishes with Caribbean flavors, from lo mein and chicken chop suey to fried plantains and pork fritas.
The restaurant's owners thanked their patrons in a Facebook post and announced that they would close for good on Aug. 29.
A new restaurant, Buendia Breakfast and Lunch Cafe, opened in the former Asian Sofrito location in early November.
Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Twitter @Starburch