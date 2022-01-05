Tucson bars, businesses close and concerts are postponed amid COVID surge

The outbreak was the first for Batch since the pandemic started in March 2020. Spece noted that his staff is fully vaccinated.

"We kind of feel lucky and like we were overdue," said Spece, who hopes to reopen his 6-year-old bar on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

"This is a huge bummer … we want nothing more than to be open for you," officials at Monsoon Chocolate, 234 E. 22nd St., wrote on Facebook Sunday, Jan. 2, citing a potential COVID exposure. "We’ll keep you posted on when we’ll be opening up again ... hopefully by next weekend."

Two other popular Tucson bars — Che's Lounge on North Fourth Avenue and Saint Charles Tavern on South Fourth Avenue — also temporarily closed, with both citing health concerns.

Saint Charles reopened on Tuesday, after five days.

It was the first time since Saint Charles opened fully in January 2021 that it had to pause operations, said owner Elizabeth Menke, who said she shut the bar down after an employee tested positive.