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It’s been hot. Like, "checking the weather every afternoon hoping for storm clouds" hot.

With Tucson in the middle of another stretch of triple-digit temperatures, I set out on a mission to find monsoon-themed products around town. I'd like to think that filling my afternoon with creosote candles, desert rain soaps and storm-inspired gifts was my way of helping manifest some much-needed rain.

Whether it worked or not, local shops certainly delivered.

Di Luna Candles

If you're hoping to bring the scent of monsoon season into your home, Di Luna Candles is a great place to start.

The shop carries its Tucson candle inspired by the scent of Sonoran Desert rain ($26.50), a Mystic Rain reed diffuser ($24.50) and a Monsoon Mama T-shirt designed by local artist Jos Par ($28.50). 2700 N. Campbell Ave.

Blue Willow

Just down the street, Blue Willow had several small gifts inspired by rainy days in the desert.

I found a "Here for the Monsoons" sticker by Turtle's Soup ($4), a monsoon-themed Blue Willow sticker ($4) and a Desert Rain soap from Gigglestars Soap Co. ($11). 2616 N. Campbell Ave.

Pop Cycle

Pop Cycle had by far one of the biggest selections of monsoon-inspired products I came across, with local artists and makers celebrating the season in all kinds of ways.