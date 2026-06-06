What was advertised as a new center of advanced consciousness was not so impressive when Lilly's family arrived, he said.

“This was supposedly the third Garden of Eden, and all they had was this one scraggly squash plant," he recalled. “They made me an elder as soon as I got here because I had knowledge of the Urantia Book and the Bible, and because I walked the talk. My job was to get the gardens going.”

That was his first job of many in 24 years with the group, said Lilly, who was given the name "Kamon" when he joined. He raised animals, taught school, made art for the group to sell, acted as a security guard and enforcer, and at the end, became a chaplain at the hospice.

About two years after they arrived, the policies of the group became stricter, he said. To become a full member of the group, people had to liquidate their assets and hand everything over to the community. The Lillys sold a property in Wyoming they owned and contributed the $150,000 in proceeds along with vehicles and tools, he said.

“To become a full member, you donated everything," he said — even his monthly Social Security payment. “Any monies I ever made went straight into the community. I had cut myself loose from any concern about remuneration.”

Mandatory work with no pay

Adults who are considering joining the GCCA have six months to decide whether to commit.