"What happened on Christmas Day can only be described as an atrocity," one mother recalled. Children "dropped everything, ran up to him, begged for candy and wanted to take pictures. Some children even cried and begged him for their freedom. Santa himself acted very indifferent."

The Department of Justice argued that immigrant kids could still sue over poor conditions if the Flores settlement is unwound. But experts say existing protections would collapse without the legal architecture of the consent decree to support them.

"(Under the settlement), the federal government has built out a very efficient system to provide temporary care for kids," Roth said. "If Flores is dissolved, it's not going to be easy to stand up this same set of programs."

If the Trump administration loses before the 9th Circuit, the fight over Flores could soon escalate to the Supreme Court.

"I'd be shocked if the 9th Circuit rules for the government, and I'd be shocked if the Trump administration doesn't appeal," said Eric J. Segall, a law professor at Georgia State University and an expert on the high court.

But consent decrees are legally and politically complicated, and the treatment of migrant children further tangles the situation. Given the legal and political complexity, the Supreme Court could rule to keep the settlement in place, or decline to take the case at all, experts said.

"It's more likely than not the court would stay away from this," Segall said.

For now, both the district judge and the 9th Circuit panel appear fed up.

"I think my patience has come to an end," Gee said during the recent hearing in her Los Angeles courtroom.