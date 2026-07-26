"It’s hard to try to paint that picture to a judge who has probably no clue of what, and who we are, and what the land looks like when you are limited to only 15 or 20 minutes to present your case," said Jose. "It's hard to explain. We don't share a lot of this. It's very private to us. I think that's what made us who we are today. A lot of Indigenous people don't share these cultural or traditional practices that we do. It's it's important to us and no one else."

He said the tribe, its leaders, and Vice Chairwoman Carla Johnson felt they were backed into a corner after receiving notice that DHS was moving forward with a potential border wall contract. He said DHS informed them that, by the end of June, it planned to issue contracts for the 62-mile section while continuing discussions with the nation. In other words, Jose said, the agency intended to move ahead with the contracts regardless of those ongoing conversations.

"We would have rather not be doing this," Jose said about going to court. "Looking around the courtroom today, 30 people, that's a lot of resources that comes from our community, our members and from our nation that could go to other uses rather than coming up to D.C. But the people felt that it was that important to send the delegation up here. I'd rather that it didn't happen, but ... our elders have spoken, and those that we represent now — and those that are coming after us, the unborn — what are we leaving for them?"

"We hope and pray for the nation to be successful," he said. "If not, then we still don't back down and continue to protect and serve other people in whatever way, fashion or form that we need to do that."

'No way that we should walk away from this'