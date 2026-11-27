Appeals case pending

After this story was published, the Tohono O'odham Nation shared a statement about the tribe's preparations for its upcoming hearing in the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.

On Tuesday, Dec. 1, "the Nation’s attorneys will appear before the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals to make the Nation’s legal case as to why the court should stop the Department of Homeland Security’s planned border wall construction," the Nov. 26 statement said. "Chairman Jose and the Legislative Councilmembers who make up the Nation’s Border Security Delegation will personally attend the oral argument in Washington, as will several District Representatives and tribal members.

"The court issued an order late on Wednesday (Nov. 25) that declined an earlier request by the Nation for an emergency ruling. That ruling related only to the earlier emergency request and is not applicable to the Nation’s main case that is being heard next week.

"We are pleased that Nation is finally getting its opportunity to present its arguments to the appeals court. We will keep the Nation’s members updated as our main case against (DHS) progresses through the courts."