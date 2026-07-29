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Waymo vehicles are returning to Phoenix freeways July 29 after the company earlier this year pumped the brakes on the service.

"We are welcoming riders on freeways again after implementing software updates to improve our performance around highway construction zones," wrote spokesperson Sandy Karp. "We remain focused on operating responsibly to build a driver that communities trust and want on our roads."

The autonomous vehicle company announced it would pull its vehicles from freeways in May after a handful of cars failed to identify highway construction zones or pulled into active construction areas to avoid other road hazards.

Company officials said during the break, the vehicles went through software upgrades, simulation and testing to improve their reaction to construction zones. The vehicles continued to cruise surface streets during the hiatus.

The company is bringing back freeway service gradually and will closely watch the reintroduction, according to a news release.

The freeway service will restart first in Phoenix. San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin and Miami will follow. The company started offering freeway rides to Phoenix customers at the end of 2025.

At the time of the recall, there had been just four incidents involving Waymo vehicles on or near freeways in the Phoenix metro, according to data collected by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. None of the incidents involved construction zones.