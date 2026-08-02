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Summer airfares remain expensive compared to last year, but vacationers are more likely to find deals in August.

New data from Hopper, the travel website that tracks airfares, showed the current average round-trip flight out of Phoenix costs $357. That's up by nearly 27% from early August 2025, according to Hopper spokeswoman Ellie Breslin.

Fares are down $16 from Hopper's average for July, with an average below $360 for the first time since April. However, jet fuel prices remain elevated because of oil supply uncertainty, with airlines reporting spending billions more in fuel costs in recent earnings calls with investors.

Hopper found 11 destinations with round-trip fares below $200 from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in August, two more than July.

Will flight prices drop in August?

August is less expensive to fly than July, with current airfare out of Phoenix averaging $357 round-trip.

The month tends to be cheaper than earlier months in the summer season as travel demand begins slowing down leading up to the fall. The trend of lower airfares in the shoulder season between Labor Day and early November before Thanksgiving historically is why Aug. 23 is celebrated as National Cheap Flight Day.

One thing that could determine whether travelers can find deals on air travel in the coming months is the cost of jet fuel, which remains higher than 2025.