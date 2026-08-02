Summer airfares remain expensive compared to last year, but vacationers are more likely to find deals in August.
New data from Hopper, the travel website that tracks airfares, showed the current average round-trip flight out of Phoenix costs $357. That's up by nearly 27% from early August 2025, according to Hopper spokeswoman Ellie Breslin.
Fares are down $16 from Hopper's average for July, with an average below $360 for the first time since April. However, jet fuel prices remain elevated because of oil supply uncertainty, with airlines reporting spending billions more in fuel costs in recent earnings calls with investors.
Hopper found 11 destinations with round-trip fares below $200 from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in August, two more than July.
Will flight prices drop in August?
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August is less expensive to fly than July, with current airfare out of Phoenix averaging $357 round-trip.
The month tends to be cheaper than earlier months in the summer season as travel demand begins slowing down leading up to the fall. The trend of lower airfares in the shoulder season between Labor Day and early November before Thanksgiving historically is why Aug. 23 is celebrated as National Cheap Flight Day.
One thing that could determine whether travelers can find deals on air travel in the coming months is the cost of jet fuel, which remains higher than 2025.
American and Southwest airlines, which collectively operate about 70% of Sky Harbor's flight capacity, stated in recent earnings calls that they paid billions of dollars more in fuel costs from April to June 2026 compared to a year earlier, despite reporting record revenues.
Where is it cheap to fly in August?
Las Vegas is the cheapest destination from Phoenix to fly to in August. Hopper found round-trip fares as low as $64.
A fare search conducted July 28 by The Arizona Republic found roundtrip Phoenix-Las Vegas fares as low as $46, including an itinerary for an Aug. 19-22 trip with Frontier Airlines. Fares are subject to change based on availability and demand.
Be aware that ultra-low-cost carriers like Frontier charge low base fares with additional fees for seat assignments, carry-on and checked bags and other amenities.
Cheapest flights from Phoenix in August 2026
Hopper said these are the cheapest round-trip flights from Phoenix in August 2026:
Las Vegas: $64
Orange County, California: $82
San Diego: $117
Los Angeles: $119
San Francisco: $122
Show Low: $138
Dallas: $154
Everett, Washington: $197
Vernal, Utah: $198
Page: $198
Seattle: $199