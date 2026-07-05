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Amazon is taking over vacant storefronts and other small properties in metro Phoenix.

This comes as the retail giant is trying to enhance its 30-minute grocery delivery operations across the globe.

Amazon has filed liquor license applications under the name "Prime Now/Amazon Fresh." The applications are for two addresses in Phoenix, 1945 E. Indian School Road and 1746 W. Fillmore Street, and two addresses in Scottsdale, including a 12,000-square-foot space at 16087 N. 80th St. and another at 1302 N. Scottsdale Road.

A spokesperson told the Phoenix Business Journal that these sites are a part of the "Amazon Now" program. Amazon Now provides rapid delivery of groceries, household essentials and other locally relevant items for members in 30 minutes or less.

A liquore license would allow the Amazon grocery delivery services to also sell alcohol.

What does the Amazon Now program mean for Arizona shoppers?

"To deliver in minutes, Amazon Now uses a network of smaller locations designed for efficient order fulfillment, strategically placed close to where customers live and work," the website states.

Delivery fees for U.S. Prime members are $3.99 per order.

The program is widely available in cities such as Atlanta, Dallas–Fort Worth, Philadelphia and Seac ttle. Amazon News lists that the service is live and rapid expansion is underway in dozens of U.S. cities, including Phoenix.

The North 80th Street and West Fillmore Street locations are expected to open in August. No opening date is listed for the two other locations. Amazon will not own these properties.