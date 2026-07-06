Herzog said when SocialRx works with other universities and institutions, it doesn’t usually have that “vast community buy-in and step-in.”

Barnes said, without initiatives like this, it’s so easy for an 18-year-old college student from Indiana, for instance, to come to the UA and just stay within the campus perimeter and never leave it. Programs like these get college students to go out and be involved in the community so they can feel more connected and make Tucson their “home.”

'You will feel terrified, but it is worth it'

Bradley, who was originally recommended to participate in Arizona Arts Rx in December last year, did his first activity in mid-January. He said students are given a list of activities and events to choose from and can do about one a month, ranging from low-commitment activities like art get-togethers or festivals to doing a full-guided lesson on a subject.

“You will feel terrified doing all these things, but it is so worth getting to expand on how you express yourself, being able to relax and just get out of this bubble you find yourself in,” said Bradley. “Because depression and anxiety feed off of themselves, they really do, and just to push yourself outside, even if it doesn’t get you out of your rut, it definitely helps and it is so worth just trying.”

Bradley said participants take a questionnaire at the beginning of the program as well as after each event or activity to gauge whether the events are helping and if that’s what they want to continue in the future.