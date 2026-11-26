Tucson Unified School District board member Val Romero could be the swing vote that saves four schools up for closure.
The schools proposed for closure include Hudlow, Cragin, Collier, Steele and Cavett elementary schools and Magee and Secrist middle schools. With board members Sadie Shaw and Jennifer Eckstrom firmly opposed to the entire package, it will take just one more dissenting vote on the five-member board to block the closures.
First reported by KOLD News, Romero is on board with the closures of Cavett, Magee and Secrist, which would be consolidated into Utterback middle school and Sabino and Santa Rita high schools.
He is still on the fence with the closures of Collier, Steele, Hudlow and Cragin elementary schools.
People are also reading…
Romero told the Star on Tuesday he’s planning to visit the schools before the vote to see what’s “behind the numbers.”
“I'm not making a business decision based on a piece of paper (and) numbers that make sense,” he said. “It has to make sense on a broader scale because some of the failures we had as a district is we just looked at numbers on a piece of paper and closed it just for closing sake.”
Romero has a list of requests for families and school administrators with information he wants to see before the Dec. 8 vote, he said.
He wants a formal K-6 model plan from Collier administrators to determine if an environmental learning school is feasible — something parents have proposed — and if enrollment can be stabilized, he said. If Collier closes, Romero said he worries those students and future students would instead enroll at neighboring Tanque Verde School District.
For Steele, Romero said he wants to see the district boost tuition-based special education enrollment.
TUSD offers tuition-based special education placements that allow surrounding school districts to place students in specialized classrooms instead of higher-cost private programs.
Despite having staffing and funding for it, Romero said they remain empty.
When it comes to Cragin and Hudlow, it will ultimately come down to facilities costs and whether he believes the student bodies can function together.
Romero also said he was against the proposal of turning Cavett into a support center for students with autism and severe academic or behavioral challenges.
“It sounds great in the big plan of things, but again the tuition-based classrooms that we put in Steele, we have nobody in them,” he said. “That shows from our actions that we can't do a good job with new programs, but that’s just me.”