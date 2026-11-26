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Tucson Unified School District board member Val Romero could be the swing vote that saves four schools up for closure.

The schools proposed for closure include Hudlow, Cragin, Collier, Steele and Cavett elementary schools and Magee and Secrist middle schools. With board members Sadie Shaw and Jennifer Eckstrom firmly opposed to the entire package, it will take just one more dissenting vote on the five-member board to block the closures.

First reported by KOLD News, Romero is on board with the closures of Cavett, Magee and Secrist, which would be consolidated into Utterback middle school and Sabino and Santa Rita high schools.

He is still on the fence with the closures of Collier, Steele, Hudlow and Cragin elementary schools.

Romero told the Star on Tuesday he’s planning to visit the schools before the vote to see what’s “behind the numbers.”

“I'm not making a business decision based on a piece of paper (and) numbers that make sense,” he said. “It has to make sense on a broader scale because some of the failures we had as a district is we just looked at numbers on a piece of paper and closed it just for closing sake.”

Romero has a list of requests for families and school administrators with information he wants to see before the Dec. 8 vote, he said.