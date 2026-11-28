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The Tucson Unified School District board is within days of deciding whether to close seven schools.

The schools proposed for closure include Hudlow, Cragin, Collier, Steele and Cavett elementary schools and Magee and Secrist middle schools.

The proposed closures come as the district faces declining enrollment and financial strain. In January, the Arizona Auditor General flagged TUSD as one of the state's highest financial-risk school districts. The closures would save approximately $4.6 million annually in operational costs, the district says.

Here are our stories on the proposals and our latest on community feedback:

Hudlow’s consolidation into Sewell

TUSD announced Hudlow Elementary School as its first school up for closure.

The district announced Oct. 19 that students at Hudlow, 502 N. Caribe Ave., would be sent to Sewell Elementary School, 425 N. Sahuara Ave., for the 2027-28 school year as part of its consolidation process. The schools are about two miles apart.

Read more at tuc.life/2pt

Cragin’s consolidation into Blenman

TUSD announced Cragin Elementary School was up for closure Oct. 21.

Students at Cragin, 2945 N. Tucson Blvd., would be sent to Blenman Elementary School, 1695 N. Country Club Road, for the 2027-28 school year as part of TUSD's proposed consolidation plan. The schools are about two miles apart.

Read more at tuc.life/2pu