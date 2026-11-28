The Tucson Unified School District board is within days of deciding whether to close seven schools.
The schools proposed for closure include Hudlow, Cragin, Collier, Steele and Cavett elementary schools and Magee and Secrist middle schools.
The proposed closures come as the district faces declining enrollment and financial strain. In January, the Arizona Auditor General flagged TUSD as one of the state's highest financial-risk school districts. The closures would save approximately $4.6 million annually in operational costs, the district says.
Here are our stories on the proposals and our latest on community feedback:
Hudlow’s consolidation into Sewell
TUSD announced Hudlow Elementary School as its first school up for closure.
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The district announced Oct. 19 that students at Hudlow, 502 N. Caribe Ave., would be sent to Sewell Elementary School, 425 N. Sahuara Ave., for the 2027-28 school year as part of its consolidation process. The schools are about two miles apart.
Read more at tuc.life/2pt
Cragin’s consolidation into Blenman
TUSD announced Cragin Elementary School was up for closure Oct. 21.
Students at Cragin, 2945 N. Tucson Blvd., would be sent to Blenman Elementary School, 1695 N. Country Club Road, for the 2027-28 school year as part of TUSD's proposed consolidation plan. The schools are about two miles apart.
Read more at tuc.life/2pu
Collier’s consolidation into Bloom
TUSD recommended Collier Elementary School for closure Oct. 23, with students sent to Bloom Elementary School.
Collier Elementary, 3900 N. Bear Canyon Road, is about four miles from Bloom Elementary, 8310 E. Pima St. The new system at Bloom would start next school year.
Read more at tuc.life/2pv
Steele’s consolidation into Booth-Fickett
TUSD recommended Steele Elementary School for closure Nov. 4, with students sent to Booth-Fickett K-8.
Steele Elementary, 700 S. Sarnoff Drive, is about three miles from Booth-Fickett, 450 S. Montego Drive. The new system at Booth-Fickett would start in the 2028-29 school year.
Read more at tuc.life/2pw
Cavett’s consolidation into Utterback
TUSD on Oct. 28 recommended Cavett Elementary School for closure.
Students at Cavett, 2120 E. Naco Vista, would be sent two minutes away, about a quarter mile, to Utterback Middle School, 3233 S. Pinal Vista. Utterback would become a K-8 school, while another proposal would make Cavett a center for autism and behavioral and academic support. The new system would start in the 2028-29 school year.
Read more on the consolidation at tuc.life/2px and on the proposed Cavett Alternative Education Center at tuc.life/2py
Magee’s consolidation into Sabino High
TUSD recommended Magee Middle School for closure Oct. 22, with students streamlined to Sabino High School.
Magee, 8300 E. Speedway, is nearly eight miles from Sabino High School, 5000 N. Bowes Rd. The new system at Sabino High School would start in the 2028-29 school year.
Read more at tuc.life/2pz
Secrist’s consolidation into Santa Rita High
TUSD recommended Secrist Middle School for closure on Oct. 26.
Students at Secrist, 3400 S Houghton Road, would be moved about five miles away to Santa Rita High School, 3951 S Pantano Rd. The new system at Santa Rita would start in the 2028-29 school year.
Read more at tuc.life/2q0
Dunham’s consolidation into Marshall
TUSD recommended Dunham Elementary as its second school up for closure. Students would have been sent to Marshall Elementary School, but the district pulled the proposal earlier this month.
Read more at tuc.life/2q1
Governing board shares mixed feelings on closure plan
A plan to reshape southern Arizona’s largest school district could come down to a single governing board member.
Four of the five governing board members interviewed by the Star offered different perspectives on the proposals, including concerns about student safety, the financial implications of closures and whether the district has adequately involved affected communities.
With board members Sadie Shaw and Jennifer Eckstrom firmly opposed to the entire package, it will take just one more dissenting vote on the five-member board to block the closures.
Read more at tuc.life/2q2
More coverage
TUSD parents pitch alternatives to school closures: tuc.life/2q3
TUSD consultant used AI to parse school closure feedback: tuc.life/2q4
Closures could spur TUSD families to move on: tuc.life/2q5
TUSD spent $2.6M on schools now recommended for closure: tuc.life/2q6
TUSD closure plans draw criticism at near-empty auditorium: tuc.life/2q7
What’s next?
The governing board is expected to vote Dec. 8. The meeting will be held at Palo Verde High School, 1302 S Avenida Vega, starting at 5:30.