Prefer us on Google Learn More

Tucson Electric Power rates are set to increase about 9% next month, but an updated lifeline program will offer discounts to customers living below 200% of the federal poverty level.

The rate increase, which equates to an average residential bill increase of about $13, was approved through a 4-1 vote by the Arizona Corporation Commission on Nov. 17. TEP was initially seeking a 14% rate increase in May of last year but eventually whittled its final position down to 9.8%.

After nearly eight hours of deliberation Tuesday, the commission's final ruling from the commission was a 9.4% return on equity. Commissioner Lea Márquez Petersen cast the sole dissenting vote.

The new rate structure also includes revisions to TEP’s Lifeline Program. Now, customers who fall at or below 100% of the federal poverty level will be eligible for a 50% monthly discount on their bill.

Under current federal guidelines, a household of one earning no more than $15,960 or a household of four with an income of $33,000 would be eligible.

Households between 101% and 200% of the poverty level, which comes out to an annual income under $31,920 for one person or $66,000 for a household of four, will be eligible for a 20% monthly discount.