Tucson Electric Power rates are set to increase about 9% next month, but an updated lifeline program will offer discounts to customers living below 200% of the federal poverty level.
The rate increase, which equates to an average residential bill increase of about $13, was approved through a 4-1 vote by the Arizona Corporation Commission on Nov. 17. TEP was initially seeking a 14% rate increase in May of last year but eventually whittled its final position down to 9.8%.
After nearly eight hours of deliberation Tuesday, the commission's final ruling from the commission was a 9.4% return on equity. Commissioner Lea Márquez Petersen cast the sole dissenting vote.
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The new rate structure also includes revisions to TEP’s Lifeline Program. Now, customers who fall at or below 100% of the federal poverty level will be eligible for a 50% monthly discount on their bill.
Under current federal guidelines, a household of one earning no more than $15,960 or a household of four with an income of $33,000 would be eligible.
Households between 101% and 200% of the poverty level, which comes out to an annual income under $31,920 for one person or $66,000 for a household of four, will be eligible for a 20% monthly discount.
To qualify for either discount tier, a customer must have the utility account in their name, be the primary resident on the account and verify their income.
Customers can apply through an online form. TEP's website also features other payment assistance options.
“I truly appreciate the hardships being felt on home and business budgets during these challenging times,” Commissioner René Lopez said in a news release. “I believe the final approved rate for TEP aligns continued reliability, grid stability, and ratepayer value, along with a plan to mitigate rate spikes to provide predictability for the future.”
In the face of criticism from community members, Pima County, City of Tucson officials and Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, TEP has defended its controversial rate hike throughout the 18-month process, arguing an increase in rates was necessary to support rising operational costs. Critics maintained that rate increases by percentage disproportionately hurt poorer residents who spend a larger part of their income on utilities.