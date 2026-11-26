Pima County's next administrator will be the highest-paid in the state after unanimous contract approval Tuesday night.
Current Deputy Administrator Carmine DeBonis Jr. will be paid $362,500 a year when he takes over the county's top spot from Jan Lesher, who is retiring Jan. 7, 2027. DeBonis was unanimously appointed by the Board of Supervisors at its Oct. 27 board meeting after a national search.
DeBonis’ salary is $32,500 more than Lesher’s.
It is also about $4,000 higher than the maximum salary available to the Maricopa County manager. Maricopa County has more than double the annual budget and four times the population than Pima County, according to survey data from the Arizona Association of Counties.
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Lesher made $260,000 a year until early 2025, when the Board raised her salary to $330,000 a year, plus a $6,600 annual vehicle allowance.
DeBonis’ contract is for three years until 2030, with the option to renew up to four years.
At the time, the board said Lesher’s last pay bump in Jan. 2025 was to bring her salary up to comparable appointed Tucson officials and Pima Community College, according to a county news release. Appointed officials at both the city and PCC have received similar pay increases in the past two years.
Pima Chancellor Dr. Jeffrey P. Nasse’s salary began at $350,000 a year when he was hired in 2024. It increased to about $360,000 in Sept. 2025.
In October, the city council narrowly approved a similar pay bump for Tucson's top executive, City Manager Timothy Thomure. It was raised then to $375,000 a year.
Hannah Cree covers local government for the Star. Reach her at hcree@tucson.com.