“It is unclear what started the confrontation however, at the initial contact, professional officer presence, clear verbal direction, and more directed control of the situation would have been a more appropriate response than knocking an individual down and walking away laughing.”

He went on, “The commentary recorded on the video such as laughing about the use of physical force and referring to the individual as ‘bitch’ were egregious and inconsistent with the standards expected of an elected law-enforcement official serving the citizens of Pima County.' "

A week before that complaint was filed, Pima County ended Lopez’s right to use a county-owned vehicle as a result of the Aug. 4 citation.

Presiding Constable Eric Krznarich said that Lopez owned up to that incident right away.

“I did talk to constable Lopez the morning after. He was very remorseful for the actions. He took full responsibility for them.”

Lopez’s attorney, Michael Storie, told me he suspects the Pima County deputies who responded to the Aug. 4 incident were at first inclined not to issue citations.

“My personal belief is when the deputies rolled up on them, they were just going to get a warning and asked to leave. But when his buddy started with the shenanigans of ‘We’re on official duty, we’re on official business’ … I think that made the deputies mad when they were getting the run-around from the buddy.”

Of course, that “buddy” is Acuña , who is on course to become a constable himself.

Legislature should act