While pooch adoptions soared during the pandemic, some mandatory in-office schedules resulted in another surge.
As owners sought an alternative to leaving their pups home all day, there has been a proliferation of dog daycare centers opening in the Tucson area.
In the last few years, several franchise operators have opened new locations.
But one locally owned spot, Doggie House Daycare, is geared toward the working-class pup owner.
Tucson natives Brian and Kahle Rodriguez bought the existing daycare space at 2201 N. Stone Ave. from the retiring operators, and their passion for pooches extends to the owners.
“We are a family owned and operated business, Tucson born and raised, uniquely customize our needs to each owner and dog and offer affordable pricing for working class families without added fees for medications or diets,” said Brian Rodriguez. “We are located in central Tucson, close to UA and Banner hospital and have the ability to make changes to the facility and daily operation to meet customers’ needs without charging more to the working class.”
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He said that the couple’s love for dogs is handed down from their family’s involvement with rescue and training, he said.
While some dog daycare centers charge upwards of $40 per day, Doggie House Daycare offers significant discounts for pet parents who buy passes for as little as $20 a day for a 20-day purchase that is good for four months.
“We do not charge weekly or monthly fees like our competitors,” Rodriguez said. “We love dogs, we focus on calm approaches toward the dogs, clean, fun interaction with the dogs and looking forward to improving dog daycare in Tucson.”
Visit doggiehousedaycare.com or call (520) 903-2949 for more information.
Other local commercial activity includes:
• Tucson Sam Hughes LLC bought the 52,000-square-foot office building at 100-150 N. Tucson Blvd. from Eria LLC for $3.3 million. Richard M. Kleiner and Alexis Corona, with Picor, represented the seller. Robert Davis, with Tango Commercial Real Estate, represented the buyer.
• 9th Drachman LLC bought the 9-unit 9th & Drachman Apartments at 1236-1240 E. Ninth St., 147 N. Mountain Ave., and 925 E. Drachman St. from JW Elizabeth Properties LLC for $1 million. Allan Mendelsberg and Joey Martinez, with Picor, represented both parties.
• John Francis Kopecky Revocable Living Trust bought the 12-unit 23rd St. Apartments, 5757 E. 23rd St., from RW 5757 LLC for $1 million. Allan Mendelsberg and Joey Martinez, with Picor, represented both parties.
Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com