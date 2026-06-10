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While pooch adoptions soared during the pandemic, some mandatory in-office schedules resulted in another surge.

As owners sought an alternative to leaving their pups home all day, there has been a proliferation of dog daycare centers opening in the Tucson area.

In the last few years, several franchise operators have opened new locations.

But one locally owned spot, Doggie House Daycare, is geared toward the working-class pup owner.

Tucson natives Brian and Kahle Rodriguez bought the existing daycare space at 2201 N. Stone Ave. from the retiring operators, and their passion for pooches extends to the owners.

“We are a family owned and operated business, Tucson born and raised, uniquely customize our needs to each owner and dog and offer affordable pricing for working class families without added fees for medications or diets,” said Brian Rodriguez. “We are located in central Tucson, close to UA and Banner hospital and have the ability to make changes to the facility and daily operation to meet customers’ needs without charging more to the working class.”

He said that the couple’s love for dogs is handed down from their family’s involvement with rescue and training, he said.

While some dog daycare centers charge upwards of $40 per day, Doggie House Daycare offers significant discounts for pet parents who buy passes for as little as $20 a day for a 20-day purchase that is good for four months.