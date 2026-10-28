“Petitioner is in the custody of the government of Equatorial Guinea,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Derek Faraldo wrote.

That is, functionally, bunk. We pay the third countries to accept detainees. We can get them back if we want to.

“The government has not demonstrated any urgency in complying with the court order and bringing Ahmed home to the United States,” said attorney Dana Camilleri, who is also representing Soliman, in an email. “Instead, Defendants are splitting hairs in their status reports.”

“The government hides behind a bureaucratic process of producing ‘travel documents.’ But it argued in a prior filing that adding Ahmed to the manifest of the removal flight to Equatorial Guinea acted as a travel document.

“This suggests the government could have picked him up last week, if not on the flight that landed in Equatorial Guinea, then on one of the other nearly ten planes that passed over Equatorial Guinean airspace. If the government had any interest in complying with the court order, it would.”

Now they have also appealed Hinderaker’s order, though an initial request for a stay of the order was denied.

Unfortunately, holding federal officials in contempt of court is not simple in cases like this. I spoke with former U.S. Attorney John Leonardo about this, and he told me responsibility is too dispersed along a chain of functionaries to easily hold someone responsible.

“This administration is never just going to say ‘We don’t want to do it,’ ” Leonardo said. They’ll say ‘We tried, but we have this problem and that problem.’ ”