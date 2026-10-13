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When Edwin Hawkins mounted the gallows in downtown Tucson on Aug. 14, 1908, a gasp went up from the crowd.

Hundreds of people were packed into the courtyard of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department to see Hawkins be hanged for murder. They were surprised to see Hawkins smoking a last cigar after he climbed up to the gallows without assistance. Then Sheriff Nabor Pacheco asked him, “Have you anything to say?”

“It was a full minute before he could speak, as a bunch of the morbidly curious who had perched themselves on trees in the courtyard and on the courthouse would not be silent even when a man in the show of death was about to address them,” the Tucson Citizen reported.

The Arizona Daily Star reported the next day, “Quite a number of small bets were made, based upon Hawkins’ last acts. Those who wagered he would need assistance as he ascended the scaffold or at anytime thereafter lost out.”

Hawkins’ hanging was the second execution Pacheco carried out in that Tucson courtyard, not far from where Presidio Plaza is now, over a one-month period. It would be the last. After the hanging, in which Hawkins’ neck did not break and it took 14 minutes for him to die, Pacheco demanded the end of public executions carried out by Arizona’s sheriffs.

“It seems to me that Arizona is behind the states of the east in this respect,” Pacheco said in a Star article two days after the execution. “There they take the men to the state penitentiary and the thing is done quietly by the warden and his assistants.”